NOLA.com
Priced Out! 1119 Dauphine St.
Priced Out is a new semi-regular Gambit feature covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. In the market for a little (and we mean little) French Quarter living? Well, look no further than 1119 Dauphine St., where this one-bedroom, one-bath oasis is just waiting to be yours — if you can afford it.
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
Cantrell says charter change targeted her, but will have bigger impact later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she will abide by the will of the people. Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly approved a change to the city charter. It gives members of the city council the authority to confirm or deny city department heads including the police and fire superintendents.
Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition
Speaking today about the new change to the city’s charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.
NOLA.com
As Six Flags talks unravel, city official accuses developer of 'factually incorrect' claims
Negotiations are unraveling between local officials and the developer chosen to revive the Six Flags site in New Orleans East, with an official in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration accusing the developer, Bayou Phoenix, of making false claims about the state of the deal talks. With frustrations mounting over the...
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
Affordable housing progress in New Orleans East at ‘Highrise Nola’ apartments
"I'm a college student, I go to Xavier, so it is convenient and affordable," Washington said.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 20-26, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Oct. 20-26, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. East Ave. 349: Jeremy B. Patterson and Amy B. Patterson to Carl Montgomery, $275,000. Hickory Ave. 674: Maximus Development Inc. to Phoenix Consulting Inc., $112,000. Oak St. 333: Lena...
Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission
Challengers to District 3 Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III attacked him in unison for accepting campaign contributions from the utility companies he regulates. Their strategy was effective, forcing the three-term incumbent into a Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere received 43% of the vote with a few precincts in his home base of New Orleans still […] The post Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
Voters approve rule change giving New Orleans council power to confirm or deny mayoral appointees
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans voters on Election Day approved a significant change to the city’s Home Rule Charter. With 60% of the vote in favor of the change, the City Council will now have the power to confirm or deny any mayoral appointees. The new rule means...
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
fox8live.com
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans City Council members have asked a federal judge to launch an independent investigation into allegations and possible conflicts of interest involving Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a city cop. The allegations were raised in a Lee Zurik investigation which showed that New Orleans police...
NOLA.com
Fire marshal doesn't find any violations during inspections of Uptown 'doubles to dorms'
A three-day inspection last week by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal didn't discover any “life safety” code violations at more than 100 controversial rental properties known as doubles-to-dorms in the area near Tulane and Loyola universities. The inspections, conducted Nov. 1-3, came in response to what neighborhood residents...
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash.
NEW ORLEANS – In November of last year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gathered finance executives and community leaders on a basketball court inside a city recreation center to announce a new initiative that, she said, was aimed at addressing the city’s racial wealth gap. The mayor’s vision centered on the Crescent City Card, a quasi-municipal ID […] The post Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
N.O. says it has demolished 67 abandoned buildings this year - there are thousands left
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Katrina may have happened 17 years ago, but some people still live with daily reminders of the storm. Even after the flood waters drained, one home hasn't been touched, according to the next door neighbor. "We had water about here," Warren Mitchell said as he...
