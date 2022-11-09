ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Priced Out! 1119 Dauphine St.

Priced Out is a new semi-regular Gambit feature covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. In the market for a little (and we mean little) French Quarter living? Well, look no further than 1119 Dauphine St., where this one-bedroom, one-bath oasis is just waiting to be yours — if you can afford it.
Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission

Challengers to District 3 Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III attacked him in unison for accepting campaign contributions from the utility companies he regulates. Their strategy was effective, forcing the three-term incumbent into a Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere received 43% of the vote with a few precincts in his home base of New Orleans still […] The post Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash.

NEW ORLEANS – In November of last year,  Mayor LaToya Cantrell gathered finance executives and community leaders on a basketball court inside a city recreation center to announce a new initiative that, she said, was aimed at addressing the city’s racial wealth gap. The mayor’s vision centered on the Crescent City Card, a quasi-municipal ID […] The post Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
