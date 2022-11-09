ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Portland 106, New Orleans 95

PORTLAND (106) Grant 10-20 3-5 27, Hart 7-13 2-2 17, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Simons 5-18 8-8 23, Winslow 3-12 5-8 12, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Watford 1-3 0-0 2, Little 6-11 2-3 15. Totals 37-85 20-26 106. NEW ORLEANS (95) Ingram 6-12 0-0 14, Williamson 9-14 10-15 29, Valanciunas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 95

PHILADELPHIA (95) Harris 5-15 2-2 12, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 9-18 8-10 26, Maxey 5-17 3-4 15, Melton 2-7 0-0 5, Niang 2-8 4-4 9, Reed 0-3 0-0 0, Harrell 3-3 2-3 8, Korkmaz 0-0 4-4 4, Milton 2-5 1-2 5, Thybulle 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 3-3 1-1 8. Totals 32-83 25-30 95.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Arizona St. 84, N. Arizona 68

N. ARIZONA (0-2) Mains 2-6 2-2 6, Towt 2-5 1-2 5, Cone 6-12 2-4 17, Fuller 3-8 0-0 6, Lloyd 4-10 1-3 11, Richards 3-3 5-5 11, Haymon 2-7 2-2 7, Wistrcill 0-2 0-0 0, Fort 1-2 0-0 2, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-57 13-18 68.
TEMPE, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers (illness) out for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Rivers is dealing with an illness and will not be available to face the Suns on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Rivers is averaging...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 78, TEXAS SOUTHERN 54

Percentages: FG .350, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Marin 2-4, Gilliam 1-4, Carter 1-5, O'Neal 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Mortle 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Farooq, Granger, Mortle). Turnovers: 18 (Granger 4, Mortle 4, Nicholas 3, Barnes 2, Gilliam 2, Walker 2, Marin).
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Miami 117, Charlotte 112

CHARLOTTE (112) Oubre Jr. 11-20 0-0 29, Washington 4-9 0-2 9, Plumlee 4-4 5-7 13, Rozier 8-25 3-4 22, Smith Jr. 6-9 0-0 12, Thor 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniels 6-10 1-2 16, Richards 4-4 2-3 10, Bouknight 0-5 1-2 1, Maledon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-88 12-20 112. MIAMI (117)
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

St. Louis122—5 First Period_1, St. Louis, Krug 2 (Schenn, Faulk), 2:30. 2, San Jose, Meier 6 (Labanc, Karlsson), 16:19. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ (Slashing), 7:02. Second Period_3, St. Louis, Kyrou 4 (Buchnevich, Thomas), 6:59 (pp). 4, San Jose, Hertl 3 (Ferraro, Labanc), 13:05. 5, St. Louis, Saad 1 (Leivo, Rosen), 18:08. Penalties_Megna, SJ (Holding), 5:34; Megna, SJ (Misconduct), 5:34.
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 117, LA VERNE 55

Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Malone 2-5, Brown 1-1, Holt 1-1, Adams 1-2, Harvey 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Moore 0-1, Creel 0-2, Knudson 0-2, Antonis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Antonis 3, Harvey 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 30 (Malone 6, Matthews 4, Ziegler...
CEDAR CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Pacers vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

FIU 95, Florida National 74

FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-1) Cubillan 0-7 1-2 1, De Brito 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 8-14 0-0 18, Sanchez 7-15 1-2 19, Casillas 11-23 7-8 34, Rivas 0-1 0-2 0, Torriente 1-1 0-0 2, Wugol 0-0 0-0 0, Fernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Girondin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 9-14 74. FIU (2-0)
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 12 TEXAS 82, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 31

Percentages: FG .217, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Moore 2-4, Arnold 1-2, Klanjscek 1-4, Proctor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, King 0-3, Bazil 0-4, Long 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore 2). Turnovers: 20 (Bazil 6, Long 4, Achara 3, Moore 3, King 2, Maring, Thompson).
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 CREIGHTON 96, NORTH DAKOTA 61

Percentages: FG .463, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Tsartsidze 4-5, Nero 2-2, Norman 2-3, Eaglestaff 0-2, Omot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Grant, Omot). Turnovers: 14 (Trent 3, Eaglestaff 2, Norman 2, Sueker 2, Tsartsidze 2, Brooks, Mathews, Nero). Steals: 7 (Trent 2, Brooks,...
FARGO, ND
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS STATE 71, MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN 53

Percentages: FG .377, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Gaines 1-2, Doolittle 0-1, Calavan 0-3, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hurd 2). Turnovers: 18 (Calavan 4, Doolittle 3, Clark 2, Gaines 2, Hurd 2, Lewis 2, Alexandre, Barnett, Goodwyn). Steals: 7 (Clark 4, Barnett,...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy