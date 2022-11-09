Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 106, New Orleans 95
PORTLAND (106) Grant 10-20 3-5 27, Hart 7-13 2-2 17, Eubanks 3-4 0-0 6, Simons 5-18 8-8 23, Winslow 3-12 5-8 12, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Watford 1-3 0-0 2, Little 6-11 2-3 15. Totals 37-85 20-26 106. NEW ORLEANS (95) Ingram 6-12 0-0 14, Williamson 9-14 10-15 29, Valanciunas...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 95
PHILADELPHIA (95) Harris 5-15 2-2 12, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 9-18 8-10 26, Maxey 5-17 3-4 15, Melton 2-7 0-0 5, Niang 2-8 4-4 9, Reed 0-3 0-0 0, Harrell 3-3 2-3 8, Korkmaz 0-0 4-4 4, Milton 2-5 1-2 5, Thybulle 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 3-3 1-1 8. Totals 32-83 25-30 95.
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss
Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Indiana puts up 101 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed just one shot on his way to 21 points in a light workout for No. 13 Indiana,
Porterville Recorder
Arizona St. 84, N. Arizona 68
N. ARIZONA (0-2) Mains 2-6 2-2 6, Towt 2-5 1-2 5, Cone 6-12 2-4 17, Fuller 3-8 0-0 6, Lloyd 4-10 1-3 11, Richards 3-3 5-5 11, Haymon 2-7 2-2 7, Wistrcill 0-2 0-0 0, Fort 1-2 0-0 2, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Campisano 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-57 13-18 68.
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers (illness) out for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Rivers is dealing with an illness and will not be available to face the Suns on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Rivers is averaging...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 78, TEXAS SOUTHERN 54
Percentages: FG .350, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Marin 2-4, Gilliam 1-4, Carter 1-5, O'Neal 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Mortle 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Farooq, Granger, Mortle). Turnovers: 18 (Granger 4, Mortle 4, Nicholas 3, Barnes 2, Gilliam 2, Walker 2, Marin).
CBS Sports
Watch Celtics vs. Pistons: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.45 points per contest.
Porterville Recorder
Miami 117, Charlotte 112
CHARLOTTE (112) Oubre Jr. 11-20 0-0 29, Washington 4-9 0-2 9, Plumlee 4-4 5-7 13, Rozier 8-25 3-4 22, Smith Jr. 6-9 0-0 12, Thor 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniels 6-10 1-2 16, Richards 4-4 2-3 10, Bouknight 0-5 1-2 1, Maledon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-88 12-20 112. MIAMI (117)
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 5, San Jose 3
St. Louis122—5 First Period_1, St. Louis, Krug 2 (Schenn, Faulk), 2:30. 2, San Jose, Meier 6 (Labanc, Karlsson), 16:19. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ (Slashing), 7:02. Second Period_3, St. Louis, Kyrou 4 (Buchnevich, Thomas), 6:59 (pp). 4, San Jose, Hertl 3 (Ferraro, Labanc), 13:05. 5, St. Louis, Saad 1 (Leivo, Rosen), 18:08. Penalties_Megna, SJ (Holding), 5:34; Megna, SJ (Misconduct), 5:34.
Vipers' Eron Gordon, Trhae Mitchell face off vs. Rockets alum Bruno Caboclo in Capitanes' Mexico City home opener
The G League now plays games south of the Rio Grande with Mexico City’s Capitanes hosting the Houston Rockets‘ G League affiliate for their first home game since joining the G League. Last season the franchise played in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to the pandemic. The contest...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 117, LA VERNE 55
Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Malone 2-5, Brown 1-1, Holt 1-1, Adams 1-2, Harvey 1-2, Rapp 1-2, Moore 0-1, Creel 0-2, Knudson 0-2, Antonis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Antonis 3, Harvey 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 30 (Malone 6, Matthews 4, Ziegler...
CBS Sports
Pacers vs. Nuggets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pacers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, Indiana has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
Porterville Recorder
FIU 95, Florida National 74
FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-1) Cubillan 0-7 1-2 1, De Brito 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 8-14 0-0 18, Sanchez 7-15 1-2 19, Casillas 11-23 7-8 34, Rivas 0-1 0-2 0, Torriente 1-1 0-0 2, Wugol 0-0 0-0 0, Fernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Girondin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 9-14 74. FIU (2-0)
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 TEXAS 82, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 31
Percentages: FG .217, FT .167. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Moore 2-4, Arnold 1-2, Klanjscek 1-4, Proctor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, King 0-3, Bazil 0-4, Long 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore 2). Turnovers: 20 (Bazil 6, Long 4, Achara 3, Moore 3, King 2, Maring, Thompson).
Detroit Pistons honor iconic St. Cecilia basketball gym with green City Edition jerseys
The City Edition jerseys will be worn in six Detroit Pistons games and go on sale Nov. 10. A portion of the proceeds will support St. Cecilia's gym.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 CREIGHTON 96, NORTH DAKOTA 61
Percentages: FG .463, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Tsartsidze 4-5, Nero 2-2, Norman 2-3, Eaglestaff 0-2, Omot 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Grant, Omot). Turnovers: 14 (Trent 3, Eaglestaff 2, Norman 2, Sueker 2, Tsartsidze 2, Brooks, Mathews, Nero). Steals: 7 (Trent 2, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS STATE 71, MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN 53
Percentages: FG .377, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Gaines 1-2, Doolittle 0-1, Calavan 0-3, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hurd 2). Turnovers: 18 (Calavan 4, Doolittle 3, Clark 2, Gaines 2, Hurd 2, Lewis 2, Alexandre, Barnett, Goodwyn). Steals: 7 (Clark 4, Barnett,...
