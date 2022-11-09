It was a snowy Wednesday in the Treasure Valley today. It looks like our new water year is off to a good start, but it is just the start. Water experts were happy to see some precipitation Wednesday, but they say we're still going to need a pretty good snow year in the Treasure Valley area, and well above normal elsewhere in the state in order for farmers to have all the water they need for the next growing season.

