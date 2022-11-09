Read full article on original website
Post Register
Tackling homelessness top goal for Oregon Democrat Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek said Thursday she would focus on addressing the state's homelessness crisis and be a leader for all residents, though the race remained too early to call. Republican rival Christine Drazan's campaign said the election isn't over, with more ballots...
Post Register
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Post Register
'Magic mushrooms' vote too early to call in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A vote to decide whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms was too early to call Tuesday. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing...
Post Register
Road Advisory: Winter weather driving conditions in effect for Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police released a road conditions alert this morning. Winter driving conditions are in effect for the Treasure Valley. There are reports of snow and slush-covered roads with lower visibility. Drive with caution and plan for extra travel time.
Post Register
Republicans maintain control in deeply conservative Idaho
Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Tuesday by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt...
Post Register
Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball delay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that a technical issue with its two-tiered verification process was to blame for the unprecedented delay in this week’s record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. Someone who bought a ticket in Southern California had all of the winning numbers, becoming...
Post Register
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming's next U.S. representative has received a lot less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it's still on. Hageman is now running against Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull, who as the Democratic...
Post Register
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little's reelection campaign strategy involves ignoring his gubernatorial opponents while attacking Democratic President Joe Biden. It's working. The first-term governor is expected to win a reelection victory Tuesday in the deeply conservative state that he shepherded through the COVID-19 pandemic. He...
Post Register
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House. Two swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas have been...
Post Register
What could the snowy weather in the Treasure Valley mean for our water supply?
It was a snowy Wednesday in the Treasure Valley today. It looks like our new water year is off to a good start, but it is just the start. Water experts were happy to see some precipitation Wednesday, but they say we're still going to need a pretty good snow year in the Treasure Valley area, and well above normal elsewhere in the state in order for farmers to have all the water they need for the next growing season.
Post Register
Showers and potential rain/snow overnight before a dry spell
BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley stayed dry Monday night after a wet start to the day. The Twin Falls area and parts of the Magic Valley will wake up to about an inch of snow accumulation in the Twin Falls area Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 3A All-Conference list released
South Fremont’s Berklee Yancey was named 3A District 6 volleyball player of the year and Xavier Miranda was named coach of the year. Yancey accounted for 257 kills, 29 aces, 164 digs and 11 blocks in helping lead the Cougars to a berth in the 3A state tournament.
