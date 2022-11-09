Man suing City of Chicago and detective, claims he was framed for murder

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A west suburban man is suing the city of Chicago and the police detective he says framed him and sent him to prison for 13 years.

Former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara is at the center of this. More than 20 cases have been overturned, because of alleged misconduct by the detective.

It was in April that the 1991 murder case against Daniel Rodriguez was overturned.

And now Rodriguez, who spent 13 years behind bars for a Northwest Side murder he says he did not commit, is suing Guevara and other detectives - as well as the city of Chicago.

“Daniel is going to ask a jury at the end of the day to hear the evidence in the case and to evaluate what his life that he missed was worth and the damages will be determined that way," said Steve Art, the attorney representing Daniel Rodriguez.

He also said the city of Chicago has already spent more than $75 million paying for wrongful convictions linked to Detective Guevara.

The Chicago Department of Law told WBBM that it will review the lawsuit and that it does not comment on pending litigation.

