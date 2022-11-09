ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Redistricting Commission adopts final City Council District map

By SEAneighborhoods
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

After more than a year of work, the Seattle Redistricting Commission has voted to adopt the Final City Council Districts Plan. The plan follows State and City charter regulations and considers months of public engagement and work with GIS experts and mapping tools.

Members of the public can view the map at https://www.seattle.gov/redistricting/how-to-participate .

During the November 8, 2022 meeting of the Seattle Redistricting Commission, Commissioners, voted on a resolution to approve the final map that had been adopted as a final draft on October 31, 2022. This map meets the requirement of the City Charter, that the population of the largest district shall exceed the population of the smallest district by no more than 1%.  The new Seattle District Council Map includes changes to all seven districts with the boundaries of Districts 1, 2, 5, and 6 expanded to increase their populations, and the boundaries of Districts 3, 4, and 7 contracted to decrease their populations.

View the NEW City District Council Map:

For more information about the Seattle Redistricting Commission, visit seattle.gov/redistricting .

