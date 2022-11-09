Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys come in with a 29-percent chance of doing the deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he doesn't take Davante Adams' criticism after Jaguars loss 'personally'
The Raiders probably thought they hit rock bottom in their shutout loss to the Saints, but in their loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, Las Vegas fell even further, as they blew a 17-plus point lead for the third time this season and disappeared from the playoff hunt in the process.
Yardbarker
'Never More Wrong!' Seahawks 2 Key Surprises Analyzed by FOX's Curt Menefee
NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it. “I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
atozsports.com
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
The Ringer
Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback
Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future. Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation. ...
Clark Hunt Leaves Door Open for Chiefs to Trade 2023 First-Round Pick
Even with KC hosting the 2023 NFL Draft, could the Chiefs possibly not have their first pick?
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
NBC Sports
How Deebo and Shanahan were impacted by Wilson Jr. trade
The NFL is a business and everyone around the league knows that. However, it's never easy when players receive news of a teammate being traded. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared his thoughts on San Francisco trading Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
NBC Sports
Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings
Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air. If that were truly the case, however, the Vikings-Bills game likely would be off the board at every sports book. Instead, the game is available for wagering. With a line that has sharply...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Jason Pierre-Paul, DeSean Jackson should be fine to play after the bye
The Ravens had two veteran players suffer an injury during Monday’s win over the Saints, but it sounds like neither is at risk of missing significant time — if any time at all. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that edge rusher Jason...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
NBC Sports
Myers explains why Warriors remain confident in Wiseman
The Warriors are not panicking with James Wiseman just yet. Through the first few weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season, the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft has, by most accounts, disappointed in limited action thus far. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Warriors general...
NBC Sports
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense
It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
NBC Sports
How will 49ers' defense contain Ekeler's dual-threat skills?
SANTA CLARA -- The Los Angeles Chargers very well could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday night when the 49ers welcome them to Levi's Stadium. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both didn't participate in the Chargers' Thursday practice. Allen has been held to only two games this season. He aggravated the same hamstring injury that kept him out from Week 2 through Week 6 during the Chargers' Week 8 bye, and there's a strong possibility the issue keeps him sidelined again. Williams remains out with an ankle injury, one that likely will have him in street clothes for another two to four weeks.
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
Comments / 0