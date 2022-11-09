ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
NBC Sports

How Deebo and Shanahan were impacted by Wilson Jr. trade

The NFL is a business and everyone around the league knows that. However, it's never easy when players receive news of a teammate being traded. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shared his thoughts on San Francisco trading Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings

Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air. If that were truly the case, however, the Vikings-Bills game likely would be off the board at every sports book. Instead, the game is available for wagering. With a line that has sharply...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany

On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Myers explains why Warriors remain confident in Wiseman

The Warriors are not panicking with James Wiseman just yet. Through the first few weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season, the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft has, by most accounts, disappointed in limited action thus far. In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Warriors general...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense

It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

How will 49ers' defense contain Ekeler's dual-threat skills?

SANTA CLARA -- The Los Angeles Chargers very well could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday night when the 49ers welcome them to Levi's Stadium. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both didn't participate in the Chargers' Thursday practice. Allen has been held to only two games this season. He aggravated the same hamstring injury that kept him out from Week 2 through Week 6 during the Chargers' Week 8 bye, and there's a strong possibility the issue keeps him sidelined again. Williams remains out with an ankle injury, one that likely will have him in street clothes for another two to four weeks.

