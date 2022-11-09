ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

CBS Detroit

Physician volunteers for mother who can't any longer

(CBS DETROIT) - "Here, it's like I actually have time to spend and talk to people and connect with people," says Dr. Asha Shajahan, who, on her weekends, can be found volunteering her time at places like the Pope Francis Center in Detroit."When you have time to spend with people, you hear their stories, and I think that's the part that I like the best," says Shajahan.It's those stories, Shajahan's mother once heard during her time volunteering too. She now volunteers for her mother who isn't able to anymore. Over a decade ago, her mother developed a rare form of...
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020

Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It was like she was on a different planet' | Detective testifies Ionia woman was confused after deadly crash involving bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia woman charged with killing two bicyclists during a Make-a-Wish bicycle tour in July will be heading to trial. Mandy Benn, 42, is facing 15 charges including two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Edward Erikson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, or Bloomfield Hills.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Kitten rescued on I-696 finds forever home

A tiny black kitten named Mouse has found a forever home with foster parent volunteer and Huntington Woods resident Tresse Roby. Mouse was found by foster kitten caregiver Susan Rabaut, of Clawson, while she was driving on Interstate 696. Photo provided by Tresse Roby. HUNTINGTON WOODS/ROYAL OAK — A...
HUNTINGTON WOODS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
secondwavemedia.com

WCC launches 10-week pharmacy technician boot camp to address worker shortage

In an attempt to bolster the shortage of pharmacy technicians in health systems and hospitals, Washtenaw Community College's (WCC) Workforce Development Division is now offering a 10-week pharmacy technician course. Dr. Klaus Tenbergen, WCC'S executive director of workforce and community development, says the program is WCC’s first pharmacy technician "boot...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County all in on transit as millage passes; Macomb, Wayne voters also show support

Regional transit efforts got a big boost Tuesday as voters in Oakland County OK'd a countywide transit millage for the first time and votes in support of millages for transit service passed in Wayne County and Macomb County. The vote in Oakland County — 332,410 in favor to 248,240 against, according to unofficial results, with 97% of precincts reporting as of 9:32 a.m. Wednesday — marks a dramatic shift in the conversation from earlier this year....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

With opposition, Royal Oak looks to Rochester Road diet

ROYAL OAK — Rochester Road will be undergoing a big change in 2023, though some residents are not a fan of what’s to come. The Rochester Road diet will commence next year. The current plan for Rochester is a lane reduction between North Main Street and 13 Mile Road during the road’s resurfacing.
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

JetBlue passenger exposes himself mid-flight

ROMULUS, MI – A man is accused of exposing himself during a JetBlue flight from New York to Detroit on Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, authorities said. The suspect was arrested by the Detroit Airport Authority Police Department upon arrival at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, FOX 2 Detroit reports. It’s unclear...
DETROIT, MI

