ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wwYG_0j3heuSh00

(AP) – The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter even as its streaming services did well, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading.

The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to $160 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.

US Judge lays out case for blocking publishing giants merger

Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 30 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 56 cents per share on that basis, according to FactSet.

Revenue grew 9% to $20.15 billion from $18.53 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $21.27 billion.

Disney said it ended its fiscal year with more than 235 million subscribers to its streaming services. That’s above analysts’ expectations of 231.5 million.

The company plans to increase prices at Disney+ next month and also introduce a lower-priced version that includes advertisements. Currently, Disney+ is ad-free.

Disney+ added 12.1 million subscribers to bring the total 164.2 million as of Oct. 1. In comparison, Netflix — which is also adding an ad-supported tier to its streaming service — has about 223 million subscribers .

CEO Bob Chapek said the company still expects Disney+ to be profitable in 2024 “assuming we don not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate.”

Shares in Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, fell almost 8% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
TheStreet

Disney Stock: The Company Says Not to Worry About Disney+ Losses

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report seems to have more in common with Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report than just a steep drop in stock price in 2022. With a more than 10% drop during Wednesday's session following the release of its fourth quarter results, Disney investors seem to have a lack of patience in seeing out the company's long-term goals.
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
WDW News Today

Disney Stock Price Drops Below $100 For Second Time in 2022

For the second time this year, stock for The Walt Disney Company ($DIS) has closed at under $100 per share. The stock price dropped to $100 in late May. In June, it dropped to $95.51. As of 4:38 p.m. today, November 8, the stock price was $99.90. This price is near the 52-week low of $90.23. It is also approaching the 5-year low of $85.98 which occurred in March 2020.
TheStreet

Here’s When to Buy the Dip in Disney Stock

Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report stock is down about 11% so far on Wednesday as the company missed on estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue results. A top- and bottom-line miss is never an ideal scenario, particularly in a bear market and especially for a stock trapped in a vicious downtrend.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Soars Past 235M Streaming Subscriptions, Signals That Streaming Losses Have Peaked

The Walt Disney Co.’s streaming ambitions are at an inflection point.  The company says its flagship Disney+ beat Wall Street expectations by adding 12.1 million subscribers to 164.2 million, and overall streaming subscribers passed 235 million, with Hulu adding 1 million subs in its last quarter, and ESPN+ adding 1.5 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterITV Posts 14 Percent Quarterly Ad Revenue Drop, Forecasts Slight 2022 DeclineNexstar Sticks to 2025 Profitability Target for The CWTake-Two Interactive Sees Wider Than Expected Loss, Lowers Guidance However, streaming losses continue to grow, nearly doubling year-over-year to $1.47 billion. In a statement tied to the company’s fiscal...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip

This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disney Misses on Profit and Key Revenue Segments, Warns Streaming Growth Could Taper

Disney fell short of expectations for profit and key revenue segments during the fiscal fourth quarter Tuesday. The company warned strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates during the period. Disney fell short of expectations for profit and...
WKBN

WKBN

54K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy