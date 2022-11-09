April and Aly had a wedding planned for March 2023. But then, things got complicated. The wedding was supposed to be the culmination of a partnership years in the making: a big ceremony, then an even bigger party, everyone basking in the early spring sunshine of Sanford, Florida. April and Aly MacKenzie had known each other for 18 years, and been dating for six. It was the easiest choice in the world to make—a no-brainer.

SANFORD, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO