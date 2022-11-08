Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Ryan Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported net income of $29.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share. The insurance company posted revenue...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million in the period.
Raleigh News & Observer
Transcontinental Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $378.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $43.79. The real estate investor posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
Comments / 0