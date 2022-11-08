Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $378.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $43.79. The real estate investor posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...

