Nevada County, CA

Nevada County Election Results 2022

By Megan Camponovo
 2 days ago

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot.

Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.

FOX40

Sacramento County Election Results 2022

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Sacramento County voters that took part in the June primary election sent a few races and measures to the November general election.  The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat is up for the 2022 general election.  Sacramento City Council District seats 1,3,5, and 7 are on the November […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County 2022 Midterm Election Results

Local Elections results in Roseville, Rocklin & Placer County. The voting precinct polls have officially closed in Placer County with nearly 49,000 mail-in and early voting ballots counted of the approximately 100,000 received so far. Mail-in and early/voting ballots received account for about 17.55% of the total 279,058 registered voters...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento could have a women-majority-led City Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats. Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed.  The outcome of the race for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Power restored to Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been restored in Nevada City after a city-wide outage started around 1:30 a.m. due to downed powerlines. A tree fell into powerlines on Fowler Road between Virginatown and Highway 193, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. The outage affected a little more than 2,200 customers. The Nevada City Police […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%. Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Results: California Assembly Districts 1,5,6,7 and 10

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento-area voters will decide who will represent them in the State Assembly.  The races for the State Assembly are in Districts 1,5,6,7 and 10 for the 2022 General Election. After the June primary, candidates are settled for the November ballot and there are two candidates in each of those districts.  Four […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California State Senate races in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California voters will decide this November who will represent their district in the State Senate. The races for the California State Senate in the Sacramento area are in Districts 4,6 and 8 for the 2022 General Election.  The candidates for District 4 and District 8 are both Democrats, while the race […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

The key Sacramento area races to watch in the 2022 General Election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are dozens of races and measures on the election ballot in the Sacramento area, including for positions in Congress, the State Legislature and at the county and city levels. Here are the key Sacramento area races to watch during the 2022 midterm elections.  California 3rd Congressional District Voters will decide […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Record-Courier

The Nov. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas election results were posted at 1:14 a.m. and are available at govotedouglas.com or at the silverstateelection.nv.gov web sites. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the county has a 52.55 percent turnout as of this morning. Based on the 2018 turnout of 74 percent,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
ABC10

Major storm coinciding with Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first major storm of the season is coinciding with Election Day in California. While the situation is not an ideal one, officials said there are options to consider with early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes. They said people should also have a plan in place to make sure the weather doesn't deter them from the polls.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
fernleyreporter.com

McIntyre leads in mayor’s race; Hanan, Lau, Pope lead in other races

The Lyon County clerk/treasurer’s office released updated vote totals Wednesday night. The following are the updated totals. Fernley Mayor: McIntyre 3,841 (55.94 percent), Edgington 3,025 (44.06 percent) Fernley City Council Ward 1: Hanan 817 (56.74 percent), Lacy 623 (43.26 percent) Fernley City Council Ward 3: Lau 620 (57.30 percent),...
FERNLEY, NV
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sierra Nevada counties urge people to vote early

(KTXL) — Some Sierra Nevada counties are urging voters to take advantage of early in-person voting or drop off ballots ahead of this storm. This call to action comes after counties like Sacramento opened more voting centers. Josh Ferrell and Alana Stein dropped off their ballot Saturday. “There are more options. It’s a little overwhelming […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
