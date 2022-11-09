Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole weakens to tropical storm after Florida landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole weakened to a tropical storm from being a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning after making landfall near Vero Beach. According to National Hurricane Center’s latest update at 4 a.m., Nicole was 25 miles northwest of Vero Beach, moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first...
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping...
Hurricane Nicole: When do theme parks close and when do they reopen?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s theme parks are gearing up for Tropical Storm Nicole. Some attractions and resorts are changing their operational hours this week as the storm’s impact remains uncertain. See a breakdown of updates to Florida theme parks below:. WALT DISNEY WORLD. Disney theme parks...
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
'It isn't great to not have a solid roof:' Durham woman still recovering from Ian worries as Nicole looms
DURHAM, N.C. — Just weeks after Ian impacted North Carolina, tropical depression Nicole is threatening the state with heavy rain, winds and isolated tornadoes. Some Triangle families, still recovering from Ian's damage, are watching Nicole's approach warily. Repairs from the last storm are far from finished – and she's...
Florida Destination Mentioned on List of U.S. Tours That Americans Should Take
The United States has much to offer for people who want to see beautiful places and experience unique things. That's true even if you have already seen some of what the United States has to offer. One doesn't have to travel overseas to experience varied tours that educate and entertain. There are plenty in the United States and also in Florida.
Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane
Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
Click10.com
Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole
With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
WESH
Officials closely watching St. Johns River for flooding ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
Officials are keeping a close eye on the St. Johns River as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. Flooding along the river has been a major issue that communities have struggled to recover from even weeks after Hurricane Ian. Eric Burris discusses the new flooding threat in the video above.
Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.
cbs12.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
Egg prices soar as farmers battle inflation, avian flu
NASHVILLE, N.C. — The demand for eggs remains high as consumers search for an affordable protein source. However, avian flu outbreaks across the country have stunted the supply of eggs. Egg farmers have also faced rising costs for fuel, labor, materials and feed for their hens. “The last three...
Single $2B Powerball winner in Calif., $1M ticket sold in NC
DES MOINES, IOWA — A single winner in California won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball grand prize, lottery officials announced Tuesday afternoon. There was one $2 million winner in Florida and 22 winning $1 million tickets sold in states including North Carolina. The Powerball drawing was held Tuesday morning...
1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat
A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt at...
Winning ticket for record $2.04B Powerball jackpot sold; $2M and $1M tickets sold in Florida
The winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in California, according to lottery officials.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0