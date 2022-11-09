ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today

Republican candidate Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial. Former reporter Kari Lake has wandered into another controversy as she runs for governor of Arizona. The Republican candidate is now facing heat online after her latest outrageous suggestion — that Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
