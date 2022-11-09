Read full article on original website
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday predicted Republican Joe O’Dea will pull off an upset victory on Tuesday and flip Colorado’s Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Michael Bennet (D). “The other upset and surprise you’re going to see I think on Tuesday...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other May
AsBeto O’Rourke is considering his next step after losing to Governor Greg Abbott for Texas Governor, he hinted his wife may be the next one to enter politics. While talking to supporters as the results were announced in El Paso, O’Rourke said:
Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today
Republican candidate Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial. Former reporter Kari Lake has wandered into another controversy as she runs for governor of Arizona. The Republican candidate is now facing heat online after her latest outrageous suggestion — that Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Pastor Tells Voters to Snub Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Pathetic' Husband
Pastor Jason Graber called Greene's voters "fake conservatives" since she should be home "being obedient to her husband" rather than a member of Congress.
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
