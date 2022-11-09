ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey linked to group that could potentially buy Washington Commanders: reports

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He’s a co-owner of Austin FC, but it appears actor/professor/man of culture Matthew McConaughey wants to get involved in another kind of football, according to multiple reports.

A number of media reports have linked the Austinite to a group including rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who are interested in buying the Washington Commanders. Current owner Dan Snyder is being pressured to sell the team after allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment came out. He, along with his wife Tanya, has hired Bank of America Securities to “explore potential transactions.”

McConaughey has been a fan of the team since he was little. While he grew up in Longview, he explained how he became enamored with the team , formerly named the Redskins.

He said he’d watch Western movies with his dad and would always want the Indians to prevail because he “liked their style.”

“At five years old when your favorite food is hamburgers, and they have a middle linebacker No. 55 named Chris Hanburger, that’s another great reason to love the team,” he said during a luncheon in 2019. “And then it was the Hogs.” The Hogs was the collective nickname of the team’s offensive line throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s.

He said he also has dirt from the end zone following the team’s last game at RFK Stadium before the team moved to FedEx Field.

There’s another Texas connection with the group to buy the team, too. Former Longhorns All-American basketball player Kevin Durant has shown interest, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

