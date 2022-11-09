ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’

Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
MMAmania.com

UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’

Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC champ Israel Adesanya won't rule out return to light heavyweight, still plans to lap middleweight again

NEW YORK –UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya still has plans of going back up to light heavyweight. Adesanya’s lone career loss came in March 2021 when he failed in his bid to become dual champion against then-light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. He has since defended his middleweight title three times and plans on continuing to do so even if there’s a shortage of new contenders. However, Adesanya says 205 pounds will be a part of his future.
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling a ‘not very dangerous’ champion, Cody Garbrandt not ‘worth my effort’

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw still believes he can be champion again, especially if Aljamain Sterling is holding the belt. Despite a first-round loss to Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw isn’t ready to concede “Funkmaster” is the best bantamweight in the world. Were it not for the severe shoulder injury that hobbled him early in their fight, he believes he would have captured the belt a third time. He previously called Sterling the “most beatable” champ on the UFC’s roster.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281's Wellington Turman aspires to be like training partner Glover Teixeira

NEW YORK – Wellington Turman met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 281. Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) takes on Andre Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in a middleweight fight on the ESPNews preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the event’s media day in Manhattan, Turman took questions from media members before his fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)

Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Former kickboxing rivals, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, will meet a third time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on the line when they headline UFC 281, which will take place inside the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Zhang Weili attempt to usurp current Strawweight empress, Carla Esparza, and Frankie Edgar end his storied career against fast-rising Bantamweight Chris Gutierrez.

