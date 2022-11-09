Read full article on original website
Dustin Poirier unsure if he'll get title shot with UFC 281 win, but says Charles Oliveira's loss 'definitely opens up the doors'
NEW YORK – Dustin Poirier has no clue what may come next if victorious on Saturday. The former UFC interim lightweight champion returns to action to take on top contender Michael Chandler on the main card of the UFC 281 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6...
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
How to bet UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira expert picks, best bets for main event and entire fight card
UFC 281 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. A rivalry that reaches beyond MMA will be reignited at UFC 281 when Israel Adesanya defends the UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira on November 12. The co-main event will see Carla Esparza defending the UFC strawweight title...
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
UFC champ Israel Adesanya won't rule out return to light heavyweight, still plans to lap middleweight again
NEW YORK –UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya still has plans of going back up to light heavyweight. Adesanya’s lone career loss came in March 2021 when he failed in his bid to become dual champion against then-light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. He has since defended his middleweight title three times and plans on continuing to do so even if there’s a shortage of new contenders. However, Adesanya says 205 pounds will be a part of his future.
UFC 281 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan returns after two months
The ninth numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event...
Israel Adesanya says Alex Pereira has not earned title shot at UFC 281: 'I cleared the way for him'
Alex Pereira should be grateful to be competing for the UFC middleweight championship as far as Israel Adesanya is concerned. Adesanya vs. Pereira headlines UFC 281 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya does not believe that Pereira has earned a UFC middleweight title shot after...
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling a ‘not very dangerous’ champion, Cody Garbrandt not ‘worth my effort’
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw still believes he can be champion again, especially if Aljamain Sterling is holding the belt. Despite a first-round loss to Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw isn’t ready to concede “Funkmaster” is the best bantamweight in the world. Were it not for the severe shoulder injury that hobbled him early in their fight, he believes he would have captured the belt a third time. He previously called Sterling the “most beatable” champ on the UFC’s roster.
UFC 281's Wellington Turman aspires to be like training partner Glover Teixeira
NEW YORK – Wellington Turman met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 281. Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) takes on Andre Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in a middleweight fight on the ESPNews preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the event’s media day in Manhattan, Turman took questions from media members before his fight.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 2: Alex Pereira's son recalls mocking Israel Adesanya after KO loss
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
UFC 281 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Former kickboxing rivals, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, will meet a third time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on the line when they headline UFC 281, which will take place inside the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Zhang Weili attempt to usurp current Strawweight empress, Carla Esparza, and Frankie Edgar end his storied career against fast-rising Bantamweight Chris Gutierrez.
