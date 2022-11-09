ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Athina Morris
 5 days ago

This article is no longer being updated. Find the latest story here.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach.

Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of tropical storm heading toward Florida

The storm was moving west at 10 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 380 miles from the storm’s center, the center said.

“Not much change in track or intensity, but it is moving along faster,” WFLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said. “For the Bay Area, this may mean a slightly stronger tropical storm moving through Polk County and then into the Nature Coast.”

Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday night and move near or over the islands on Wednesday. It’s expected to be near or at hurricane strength when it approaches Florida’s east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the center said. Then it should move across central and northern Florida and into Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VPL8_0j3hda1C00

“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside of the forecast cone,” the center warned. “Those hazards are likely to affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.”

Tampa Bay should feel the storm’s impacts on Thursday morning.

2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties , including Hillsborough, Sarasota, Pasco, Polk, Manatee, and Highlands counties and told Floridians to prepare for Nicole’s potential impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIGTy_0j3hda1C00

The storm is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on parts of north and Central Florida, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 8 inches. Parts of Georgia and South Carolina could see 1 to 4 inches of rain.

Isolated tornadoes could also be possible in the eastern parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina from Wednesday night to Friday.

The center said storm surge could raise water levels by 1 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along Florida’s east coast.

The following areas could see water levels rise above ground if the peak surge happens at high tide:

  • North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia including the St. Johns River to the Fuller Warren Bridge — 3 to 5 ft
  • Altamaha Sound Georgia to the South Santee River South Carolina — 2 to 4 ft
  • St. Johns River south of the Fuller Warren Bridge to Georgetown Florida — 2 to 4 ft
  • Hallandale Beach to North Palm Beach — 2 to 4 ft
  • Anclote River to the Ochlockonee River — 2 to 4 ft
  • Middle of Longboat Key to Anclote River including Tampa Bay —1 to 3 ft
  • North of Ocean Reef to Hallandale Beach including Biscayne Bay — 1 to 3 ft
  • Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass Florida — 1 to 2 ft

Swells generated by the storm — which can cause life-threatening surf and rip conditions — will likely affect the northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, and much of the southeastern United States coast over the next several days.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for :

  • The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas
  • Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas
  • Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida
  • Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia
  • Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for :

  • North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia
  • Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for :

  • Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida
  • Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina
  • Anclote River Florida to Indian Pass Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for :

  • South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida
  • North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River Florida
  • North of Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina.

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are watching a low-pressure system about 950 miles east of Bermuda. It has a low 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime in the next five days, the center said.

The center said, “the chance of significant development is quickly diminishing.”

The next named storm of the 2022 hurricane season would be Owen.

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
Brett Favre thanks followers after 'recent allegations'

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In a video posted to his Facebook page, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre released a statement thanking his followers after "recent allegations." Favre has been in the headlines this year after reports of him being the inspiration behind at least $8 million in welfare misspending in Mississippi. In the Facebook […]
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now hold a 50-49 edge in the Senate. The party […]
Mississippi election system secure despite website outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services released a statement after the Secretary of State's (SOS) website saw outages throughout Election Day on November 8. They said an abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public facing side of the website to be periodically inaccessible. "We […]
Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday his endorsements won Ron DeSantis the Florida governor's seat. But he said DeSantis, now seen as Trump's primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, could have been more gracious. Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election...
TN, AR, MS, municipal midterm election results wrap-up

Here are the highlights of the November 8 election: ► Full election results for the Mid-South TENNESSEE GENERAL ELECTION TENNESSEE GOVERNOR Republican Gov. Bill Lee easily won a second term in office, defeating facing 9 challengers – including Democrat Dr. Jason Martin. Gov. Lee has 65% of the vote – with Dr. Martin getting 33%. […]
Boozman elected for third Senate term

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With polls closing, the election for U.S. Senator from Arkansas has been called by Associated Press for Sen. John Boozman. Boozman defeated Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates in an election called at 7:30 p.m. after the polls closed, one of the first elections called in the nation.
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
First Gen Z member elected to Congress

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida's 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in Florida on Tuesday. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched a Senate bid in Florida. After […]
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders elected Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains […]
