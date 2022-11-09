Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Incomplete Memoir to Be Released Nov. 15
Aaron Carter's incomplete memoir, titled "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story to an Incomplete Life," will be released posthumously on Nov. 15, according to the publisher's press release. The memoir had been in the works over the past three years, with author Andy Symonds conducting periodic interviews with the singer-rapper who...
Dan Levy Reveals It Took Him 11 Tries to Get His Driver's License
An't handle the heat? Then get out of the kitchen. 'The Big Brunch' creator and host Dan Levy may be able to relate to this mantra, as he reveals in an exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 10 premiere that he does not handle stress well. While applauding the show's contestants for whipping up delicious meals under a time constraint, the 'Schitt's Creek' star admits he would not fare well in a similar situation. Case in point: Dan shares with 'Big Brunch' judges Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, "It took me 11 attempts to get my driver's license."
‘Black Panther' Star Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And while no ensemble was the same, they were both riddled...
