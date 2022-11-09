An't handle the heat? Then get out of the kitchen. 'The Big Brunch' creator and host Dan Levy may be able to relate to this mantra, as he reveals in an exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 10 premiere that he does not handle stress well. While applauding the show's contestants for whipping up delicious meals under a time constraint, the 'Schitt's Creek' star admits he would not fare well in a similar situation. Case in point: Dan shares with 'Big Brunch' judges Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, "It took me 11 attempts to get my driver's license."

1 DAY AGO