wrestlinginc.com
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Heel Turn After Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event
Zoey Stark has turned heel on Nikkita Lyons. Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was headlined by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons. At one point during the match, there was some miscommunication as Stark almost ran into Lyons. The champions both charged but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and then Lyons was taken out with a double superkick by Chance and Carter. Stark fought off both of the champions but Chance countered her and hit the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then hit their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin to win and retain.
wrestlinginc.com
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
Nikki Cross Comments On Leaving The WWE 24/7 Title On The Floor At WWE Raw
Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Title on Monday's WWE Raw when she defeated Dana Brooke. As she was walking backstage alongside Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), Cross approached a trash can and attempted to drop the belt into the trash can, but missed. The title ended up on the floor next to the trash can as Cross and Damage CTRL kept walking.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 Results
Less than two weeks away from AEW’s Full Gear, the card is starting to take shape. Let’s see what’s on tap for tonight:. AEW World Title Tournament Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. Jamie Hayter vs. Slye Blue. FTR & The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels to Issue Statement on WWE NXT Deadline, New Countdown Teaser
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is set to issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon. WWE previously announced that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on a New Gimmick Match at AEW Full Gear, Updated Card
Former tag team partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will do battle at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The match will be held inside a Steel Cage. The match will be officially announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, during an interview segment featuring Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. You can click here for live Rampage spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Boston.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers: AEW Delays Match, Updates on the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear
AEW has announced Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Friday’s Rampage episode, but the match was not taped last night in Boston with the rest of the Rampage matches. However, AEW did tape two tournament matches last night as Bandido...
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW World Tag Team Championships Match Added To Wasted Time Event
As part of their GCW Wasted Time event on December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match. Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman as well as The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/11/2022
The November 11 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro. * Odyssey Jones,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results
GCW held part six of its Settlement Series on November 8 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, that aired on IWTV. Here are the results, courtesy of PWPonderings:. Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 11/8/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s show that did 670,000. The show did a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.13 rating. It ranked #40 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Update on the Status of the WWE 24/7 Title
The WWE 24/7 Title is no more. We noted earlier how Monday’s RAW saw Nikki Cross defeat Dana Brook to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. WWE then aired a backstage segment where Cross tried to throw the title in a trash can and while she missed, the message was received.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10 pm ET. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *A tribute to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Joseph Conners Reflects On His WWE Tenure, NXT UK Accomplishments
Joseph Conners worked with the WWE from 2016 to 2021. He became a part of the NXT UK brand. Conners finished his contract with WWE last year and returned full-time to the independent scene. He expressed happiness in that period of his career on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast. “Yeah,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Torrie Wilson Reveals WWE Angle She Turned Down Because It ‘Didn’t Feel Right’
Torrie Wilson, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, revealed an angle she passed on in the WWE because it didn’t feel right during a recent interview with Mike O’Hearn for the Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network. Wilson stated the following: (via WrestlingInc.com),. “They wanted me,...
