Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Gricoski: Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout
Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
Only Two Votes Separate These Bucks County Candidates in Recent Race
In a strange turn of events, there are only two votes between two Bucks County candidates, both of whom ran for local positions in government. Emily Rizzo wrote about the two politicians for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are running for portions in the142nd...
WFMZ-TV Online
Better than three-quarters of precincts reporting, Cartwright still tops Bognet in 8th
With more than 90% of voting precincts reporting, Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright maintained the lead he held all Tuesday evening against Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional District race, according to unofficial results from the primary election. As of midnight, with 387 of 424 precincts fully reported,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County
Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
WFMZ-TV Online
May concedes, upset about "colossal screw up" at Luzerne County polling places
Republican James May conceded defeat in the 118th state House election, but said he had “very serious concerns with some voting issues and irregularities” in a Facebook message posted Wednesday. According to the unofficial vote count as of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Counties across Central Pa. say the voter turnout was stronger than expected
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in York County made sure their voices were heard in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Just to make sure that the right person got in office, to make sure that everybody’s taken care of and that the right laws are enforced," said voter Melina Paul.
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Republican officials demand that election board count all provisional votes in Tuesday's election
WILKES-BARRE — Republican officials from the local to national level told the Luzerne County Board of Elections on Wednesday that every provisional vote cast in the county's tumultuous Tuesday election must be counted. A shortage of ballot paper at polling sites forced some voters to cast provisional ballots, while...
thevalleyledger.com
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County sending two Democrats to the State House
Lancaster County sending two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sending two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Limerick Voters Close Their Wallets on Open Space Ballot Question
The issues of open space in Limerick Township, its preservation, and the funding of that effort was presented to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. Joe Zlomek reported the resulting thumbs down in The Sanatoga Post. With final tallies still being calculated, township residents seem to indicate that although they...
Bipartisan frustration over paper debacle as Luzerne County Election Board begins adjudication
Luzerne County Republican Party Chairman P.J. Pribula told the county Election Board Wednesday he never fathomed in his “wildest dreams&
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 476,029 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Times Leader
Pa. Democrats retain 3 competitive US House seats
HARRISBURG — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from narrow...
Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wdiy.org
Lehigh County, 4 Others in PA Will Be Monitored by DOJ on Election Day
The Department of Justice said Tuesday they’re monitoring five Pennsylvania counties to make sure they’re following federal voting rights laws on Election Day. WITF’s Robby Brod has more. (Original air-date: 11/8/22)
Comments / 0