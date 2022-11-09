ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
defpen

2022 Election Night: Brian Kemp Defeats Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Brian Kemp will remain the governor of Georgia. As reported by CNN, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has called Kemp to concede the gubernatorial election. Current projections from the Associated Press indicated that Kemp currently has an 8.3% lead with 86% of precincts reporting across the Peach State. Kemp and Abrams...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears﻿

Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC News

Midterm election updates: Latest news with early voting underway

NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden delivered a speech near the Capitol on Wednesday evening about threats to democracy in a final midterms push. A new Wisconsin poll shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a statistical dead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short

Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Biden’s plan to relieve billions of dollars of student debt ruled unlawful by Trump judge

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that President Joe Biden’s plan to relieve billions of dollars of student loan debt is unlawful.US District Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by Donald Trump, has ruled against the White House and in favour of two borrowers in a lawsuit backed by conservative advocacy group the Job Creators Network.The judge ruled that the HEROES ACT, which gives loan assistance to members of the US military and was used by the Biden administration, did not allow the $400bn student loan plan.“The Program is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Why we won’t know every result on election night

Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, said the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government,” Pittman wrote. He added: “The Court is not blind to the current political division in our country. But it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. And by Wednesday the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security advisor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps

COATESVILLE, Pa. — (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress even as President Joe Biden predicted his party would "surprise the living devil out of a lot of people."
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy