Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate...
Kearney Hub
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
Kearney Hub
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters face...
Kearney Hub
Democratic stars Abrams, O'Rourke fade
AUSTIN, Texas — Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
Kearney Hub
‘Awkward’ process begins to hire a new Clerk of the State Legislature
LINCOLN — The retirement of longtime Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell not only presents a rare change in the top administrative officer of the unique, one-house Unicameral Legislature, but also an awkward situation. Three candidates have applied for the post, and a finalist will be recommended by...
Kearney Hub
Honoring Our Veterans: World War II veteran Lee Sanks alive 'because of luck'
KEARNEY — Maybe it’s simple luck that Lee Sanks, 99, is believed to be one of the oldest World War II veterans in central Nebraska. Who lived and who died in that war was the simple luck of the draw, he believes. Sanks earned a bronze star during...
Kearney Hub
Water leak at State Penitentiary may disrupt operations for a year or two
LINCOLN — A burst water line at the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary caused worse damage than originally thought and may disrupt inmate housing for a year or two, state officials said Friday. The water leak filled a basement mechanical room with 9 feet of water and left behind mud...
Kearney Hub
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Comments / 0