Colorado State

Kearney Hub

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

WASHINGTON — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
COLORADO STATE
Kearney Hub

Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort

LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters face...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Democratic stars Abrams, O'Rourke fade

AUSTIN, Texas — Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
TEXAS STATE
Kearney Hub

‘Awkward’ process begins to hire a new Clerk of the State Legislature

LINCOLN — The retirement of longtime Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell not only presents a rare change in the top administrative officer of the unique, one-house Unicameral Legislature, but also an awkward situation. Three candidates have applied for the post, and a finalist will be recommended by...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE

