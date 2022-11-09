Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Multiple incidents reported on I-90 due to poor road conditions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Multiple incidents are being reported on I-90 between mile marker 70 and 155. Officials are urging drivers to drive slow and stay safe. Evaro Hill on Highway 93 north has has also been reported. I-90 at MP 72.0. Travelers can expect the following: Crash blockage with...
NBCMontana
2 injured in car pileup near Blue Mountain Road
MISSOULA, MT — A three-vehicle pileup caused traffic delays just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montana Highway Patrol received a call from a bystander who reported a vehicle crash near Blue Mountain Road on Hwy 93. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy and EMS were on scene when Montana Highway Patrol...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
NBCMontana
Chick-fil-A opens in Missoula on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chick-fil-A in Missoula is all set to open on Thursday, Nov. 10 on North Reserve. "Chick-fil-A Missoula is working closely with local law officials to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Guests can turn in from American Way and take the second left to enter the drive-thru. Once your order is complete, you’ll take the first right to head out back to American Way," according to a spokesperson on behalf of Chick-fil-A.
montanarightnow.com
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
NBCMontana
Grand opening of Missoula Chick-fil-A stirs traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A opened its Missoula location on Reserve Street on Thursday. This is the second location to open in Montana. The grand opening stirred up an expected traffic jam in the area, with dozens of cars lined up through the parking lot and around the block.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
NBCMontana
Missoula officials look to add new bus system to Brooks St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials are asking for proposals for a planning analysis to bring a new bus system to Brooks Street. Mountain Line buses would run down the middle of the corridor of the proposed bus system. City officials want to bring a consulting team to carry out...
NBCMontana
MDT to begin wildlife fencing project near St. Ignatius
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are working on roadside safety improvements near St. Ignatius to reduce wildlife collisions. The Montana Department of Transportation and Montana Fencing started the project along Highway 93, 2 miles south of St. Ignatius and heading north for 5 miles. Fencing will be installed in areas...
Man Flees in a Stolen Car During a Severe Blizzard in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 7, 2022, Missoula County Dispatch received a report that a silver Toyota Camry had been recently stolen in Granite County. A Missoula Deputy was on routine patrol in the area of Interstate 90 and received a report of the theft. The visibility conditions...
montanarightnow.com
Winter road conditions causing closures on some Missoula streets
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down. An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.
NBCMontana
Power restored in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Update: NorthWestern Energy sent out an alert at 10:21 a.m. that the power "outage has been repaired." Over 3,500 people experienced a NorthWestern Energy power outage near Russel Street and the Bitterroot Branch around 9:29 a.m. Missoula County Public Schools say its administrative campus as well...
Emergency Travel only alert for Missoula lifted
The Missoula Police Department lifted the emergency travel only order at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
mtpr.org
Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana
A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday. The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.
NBCMontana
Crash on Evaro Hill delays Highway 93 traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash at the top of Evaro Hill is creating traffic delays on Highway 93 North. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to drivers to consider an alternate route. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at...
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
Opening of Missoula’s Chick-fil-A prompts traffic concerns
A new fast food business is creating excitement across the community, but also questions and concerns about increased traffic and traffic safety on North Reserve Street.
NBCMontana
CSKT Division of Fire raffling off cord of firewood
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is raffling off a cord of firewood. A post on their social media page says they will pick two winners this year. Each will get a cord of wood, cut to order. The wood is Douglas fir. The...
Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Comments / 0