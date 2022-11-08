ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WPXI Pittsburgh

Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in race for Pennsylvania governor

Doug Mastriano released a statement Sunday evening officially conceding to Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead. Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him an opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well,” Mastriano said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

