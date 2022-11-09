ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven Election Results

By Staff
 2 days ago
Note: These results are from the voting machines only; they do not include absentee ballots. More charts appear after the jump.

All charts will automatically refresh approximately every 60 seconds.

Alder Welcomes Election Day Baby

As politicians across the state cheered at the end of an often-bitter campaign season, Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr. and his wife Chaz celebrated the beginning of something sweeter this Election Day: a new life born into his family. Baby Nailah was born to the Brackeens shortly after midnight on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
District 104 Victory & Concession Speeches, Plus Some Explanation

ANSONIA — DERBY — Click play to listen to more reporting by The Valley Indy from the Election Day contest between state Rep. Kara Rochelle, a Democrat who fended off a challenge from Ansonia’s Josh Shuart in the race for State House District 104. Show guide:. 1:16...
ANSONIA, CT
Morrill County: Voters elect first female mayor in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - For the first time in the city's history, Bridgeport will have a female leading its city government. Gail Beyer edged challenger John O. Erickson by 18 votes, 287-269, to become the city's new mayor. Beyer replaces Charlie Browne, who was defeated in the primary election in May. Randy...
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
Democrats Big Win in New Britain; 5th Congressional District Close; Charter Questions Approved, But With Many Voters Not Voting

Democrats appeared to have won big, across the board, in New Britain, but some multi-town elections, especially for the 5th Congressional District, were still left very close. Meanwhile, Charter ballot questions were approved, but with a large number of voters abstaining from voting on the questions. In the statewide elections...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again

HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
HARTFORD, CT
Valley-Related 2022 Race Results

The following is a list of winners and vote tallies as observed Wednesday, Nov. 9 on the Secretary of State’s website. The results show Election Day was a big day for incumbents. They won across the board. Three Republican incumbent state representatives did not face opponents. In the contested...
SEYMOUR, CT
Letter: Derby Mayor Praises His Chief Of Staff

DERBY — There’s virtually no one who likes change. I get it. But change, in life, is inevitable. Walt Mayhew was recommended by Drew Baklik my former Chief of Staff as the person I should choose to replace him, based upon Walt’s outstanding experience in business and knowledge of city government to enact change and help me run this city even more like the nearly $50 million business that it is.
DERBY, CT
City Notice: Notice Of Decision

In accordance with Article IV section 3 (a) and Article V section 1 (d) of the City Charter, 2013 revised, notice is hereby given of the enactment and approval of the following named ordinance:. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS TO MODERNIZE CITY ORDINANCES TO REFLECT LANGUAGE...
Here are the 2022 Danbury-area midterm election results

Election results for Danbury-area races are beginning to come in, and Danbury voters have several key state district House races and a hotly-contested House district race on their ballots this midterm election. Topics such as abortion, inflation and crime in the state were noted as important issues for voters as they headed to the polls.
DANBURY, CT
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Election live updates: Dem incumbents sweep statewide

The midterm elections are today, Nov. 8. The News’ live coverage has concluded. Governor: incumbent Ned Lamont (D) versus Bob Stefanowski (R), Rob Hotaling (I), and Michelle Bicking (Green) Secretary of the State: Stephanie Thomas (D) versus Dominic Rapini (R) State treasurer: Erick Russell (D) versus Harry Arora (R)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Milford Nov. 8, 2022 Midterm Election Results

Totals updated as they come in. All results are unofficial until certified by the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office. I: Robert Hotaling and Stewart “Chip” Beckett 225 0.98%. WF: Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz 264 1.14%. WI: Michelle Louise Bicking and Cassandra A. Martineau 0 0.00%
MILFORD, CT
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Election Night Returns: Guilford

Guilford voters headed to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the state elections. Incumbent Demcratic State Senator Christine Cohen was challenged by newcomer Republican Paul Crisci for the 12th District, and the open seat for the 98th State Representative seat vacated by State Comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon, were put to the vote.
GUILFORD, CT
Blumenthal Wins 3rd Term

The battle of Greenwich was called minutes after the polls closed Tuesday. Richard Blumenthal prevailed. The Associated Press declared Democrat Blumenthal the winner in the contest for one of Connecticut’s two U.S. Senate seats. He ran against fellow Greenwich resident Leora Levy, the Republican candidate. Blumenthal will now begin...
GREENWICH, CT
Hebrew Language Charter School Proposed

A nonprofit that launches modern-Hebrew-language public schools is hoping New Haven gets a chance to offer that greeting. The New York-based nonprofit, Hebrew Public, is working to finish an application to the state to launch a charter school in New Haven in fall 2024 with a dual English-modern Hebrew linguistic curriculum as well as a focus on global citizenship.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Veterans Day Ceremony In Ansonia

ANSONIA — The following information was taken from the City of Ansonia’s Facebook page:. Mayor David S. Cassetti would like to invite you all to the Veterans Day Program to be held this Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. in Veterans Park (adjacent to City Hall). The program is attached (above).
ANSONIA, CT
