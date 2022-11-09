ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following Saturday’s 34-27 win at Kansas State, the Texas Longhorns climbed up the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings, released Tuesday.

The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year’s first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well , also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.

TCU, the Longhorns’ next opponent, moved into the top four of the rankings to No. 4 following a 34-23 win over Texas Tech last week. Saturday’s showdown between the two is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Georgia moved into the No. 1 spot after a 27-13 win over previously top-ranked Tennessee. The Volunteers dropped to No. 5 following the loss. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan is No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings.

Oregon, Louisiana State, Southern California, Alabama and Clemson round out the top 10 teams.

The CFP rankings, used to determine the four teams that square off for the national championship, come out between 6-7 p.m. CT every Tuesday until the committee finalizes the semifinals on Dec. 4.

