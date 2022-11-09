ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County Election Results 2022

By Megan Camponovo
 2 days ago

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Voters from Calaveras County will be voting on several city and council-level races during the 2022 election.

Election results for all of the Sacramento area counties

Residents of Angels Camp will be voting on a City Council seat.

Residents of the county will also be voting on five measures: A, B, C, D and E.

mymotherlode.com

Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras

Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Amador County Election Results 2022

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Residents in Amador County will be voting to fill the position of sheriff, a board of supervisor position and residents of some cities will vote on their respective city councils and measures.  Voters in the county will decide who is elected sheriff, as well as one of the board of […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stanislaus County Election Results 2022

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Election Results 2022

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Sacramento County voters that took part in the June primary election sent a few races and measures to the November general election.  The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat is up for the 2022 general election.  Sacramento City Council District seats 1,3,5, and 7 are on the November […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin County Election Results 2022

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot. Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento could have a women-majority-led City Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats. Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed.  The outcome of the race for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Caltrans hosting a trio of ‘Dump Day’ events in Calaveras County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans announced it’s hosting a combined trio of  “Dump Day” events for residents in Calaveras County in November and December. The “Dump Day” events will allow Calaveras County residents to dispose of waste for free. Caltrans District 10 is partnering up with Calaveras County to host the events, which begins on […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Local Tax Measures Have Mixed Results

Sonora, CA — In Tuolumne County, Measure Y is expected to easily pass, but Measure X is likely defeated. Measure Y is a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora with the new revenue going to the General Fund. It requires a simple 50% +1 majority and currently sits at a very comfortable 60% in favor.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The key Sacramento area races to watch in the 2022 General Election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are dozens of races and measures on the election ballot in the Sacramento area, including for positions in Congress, the State Legislature and at the county and city levels. Here are the key Sacramento area races to watch during the 2022 midterm elections.  California 3rd Congressional District Voters will decide […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
STOCKTON, CA
abc10.com

Tule fog set to make its first appearance of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The winter storm that caused days of valley rain and feet of mountain snow has finally exited the region. Although the storm is gone, its effects will still be felt, especially in the Central Valley. Clear skies, saturated soils and high relative humidity values will set the stage for the Central Valley's infamous tule fog to make its first appearance of the season. Tule fog is a very dense, soupy variation of radiation fog that forms in the Central Valley following wet weather.
LODI, CA
FOX40

