SCSU Women’s Hockey Stuns #1 Ranked Minnesota
ANDOVER (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Women's Hockey team stunned #1 ranked Minnesota Monday night. The Huskies beat the Golden Gophers 4-1 in Andover at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-Off Classic. The win snaps a 61-game winless streak against the Gophers which goes back to...
Senior Emily Souke and freshman Quinn Jordan lead Sandwich High field hockey to Elite 8
SANDWICH -- Senior captain Emily Souke and freshman Quinn Jordan lead the Sandwich High field hockey team in goals and assists this season. Despite the difference in age, they have chemistry on the field. In a 5-0 win over Medway in the Div. 3 Round of 16 on Tuesday, that...
WDIO-TV
State Football: Deer River ready for Mahnomen/Waubun in rematch of 2018 quarters
On to the next chapter, Deer River football will step onto their fourth straight state stage on Friday night, October 11th. The Warriors have been unable to break past the quarterfinals in that span, the 11-0 warriors are focused on making this year the one they advance. But first, they’ll...
KEYC
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two of our area high school coaches will go down as the best to ever do it after being inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month. For more than four decades, two staples on the high school sports...
