Harris County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Analysis of the 2022 midterm elections in Texas

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and TSU Political Science professor Michael O. Adams, Ph.D to discuss the “winners and losers” of the 2022 midterm elections. Have outstanding traffic tickets? The City of Houston says now is the chance to settle them....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer

HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas we have a problem

I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Gas clerk stabbed by customer in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A gas station clerk is recovering after they were stabbed by a customer early Wednesday morning. It happened around midnight at a gas station on 1955 N. Mason Road, on the corner of Franz Road. A customer and the clerk got into an argument about...
KATY, TX

