Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Analysis of the 2022 midterm elections in Texas
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and TSU Political Science professor Michael O. Adams, Ph.D to discuss the “winners and losers” of the 2022 midterm elections. Have outstanding traffic tickets? The City of Houston says now is the chance to settle them....
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
fox26houston.com
2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer
HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
defendernetwork.com
Texas we have a problem
I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
cw39.com
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters
In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
Lina Hidalgo wins Harris County judge race after Alex Mealer concedes victory
Hidalgo's Republican opponent issued a statement conceding victory on Wednesday morning.
Texan dies from suspected electrocution near Election Day polling place
They were reportedly electrocuted while working at a nearby park.
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
fox26houston.com
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
KSAT 12
South Texas, Abbott vs. O’Rourke, and Harris County: Here are the biggest things to watch for on election night
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans are looking to capitalize on a favorable national environment Tuesday in a host of elections for offices from governor to chief executive of the country’s third-most-populous county.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
Click2Houston.com
Federal sentencing date for former city director William-Paul Thomas pushed back to 2023
HOUSTON – Legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the federal sentencing date for William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston’s Director of City Council Relations, has been pushed back to next year. This summer, Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy in connection to accepting cash bribes. Unsealed...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters investigating explosion, blaze at business in Atascocita, officials say
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working to put out a blaze caused by an explosion at a business in Atascocita Friday. Firefighters were called to the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway after receiving...
cw39.com
Gas clerk stabbed by customer in Katy, deputies say
KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A gas station clerk is recovering after they were stabbed by a customer early Wednesday morning. It happened around midnight at a gas station on 1955 N. Mason Road, on the corner of Franz Road. A customer and the clerk got into an argument about...
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
fox26houston.com
Abbott and Patrick widen lead over challengers in early voting polling - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - It is finally time to "choose", in Harris County, throughout the Lone Star state, and across the entire nation. Here in Texas where the border is in crisis, elective abortion has been banned, school children have been massacred, and the power grid failed, a majority of Texans appear "inclined" as they say to "dance with who brung them."
Jury sentences man convicted of killing fiancée in 2020, to life in prison
When the verdict was read and Kendrick Akins was convicted of murder, officials say he passed out and had a seizure in the courtroom. This led to a delay in his sentencing.
