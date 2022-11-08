Read full article on original website
14 Restaurants and Bars to Try in Lafayette
Lafayette’s reputation as a sleepy suburb of Boulder and Denver is fading as quickly as a mountain sunset reflection in the town’s beloved Waneka Lake. The city, with a population of 30,000, has cemented its own identity among the neighboring “L towns” (Louisville, Longmont, and Lyons) with a smartly developed downtown along Public Road, Lafayette’s main street. Selecting a greatest hits list of places to dine is becoming an increasingly difficult task, with formidable contenders in every corner of the community. Here, 14 spots you shouldn’t miss in this growing culinary scene.
Old Faithful: Finding the Best Gear
Fall colors have faded, snow is falling, the first few Colorado resorts are open for the season, and you’ve likely already slurped up content from dedicated ski media touting the best boards of the season. Sidewalls made of indestructible space-age material, carbon cores so light they practically float into the heavens, hourglass shapes versatile enough for hardpack, powder, slush, ice, the works. This could be yours for the low price of a bazillion dollars!
What’s New At Colorado’s Ski Resorts This Season
Every season you hit the slopes, you get a little better—why shouldn’t your favorite mountain? We rounded up all of the new stuff—lifts, lodges, libations, and more—at Colorado’s top ski resorts. Jump Ahead. Arapahoe Basin. What’s new: One lift, dining. A-Basin once again won...
An Impressive Beverage Program Outshines the Plant-Based Cuisine at Fellow Traveler
The Drawback: Some dishes fall victim to well-known pitfalls of vegan cooking. Don’t Miss: Mexican-inspired plates such as chilaquiles and a smothered burrito; an extensive collection of bitter liqueurs; great nonalcoholic cocktail choices. Vegans are grateful diners. At least, that’s how it appears from crowd-sourced reviews of vegan restaurants,...
