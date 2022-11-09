Las Artistas offers up more than a half century of tradition

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – You can celebrate El Paso’s art and artists at one of the area’s premier art shows, the Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show, Nov.19 and 20 at Epic Railyard Event Center, near Downtown El Paso.

The annual show features fine arts and crafts from nationally known artists and established artists from our region, as well as emerging artists.

There will be plenty of fun for the whole family, including live music, food trucks and more.

Tickets are available for $10 in advance at lasartistas.org or at the gate. Entrance is free with the purchase of the 2022 featured artist T-shirt. The shirt, designed by artist Christin Apodaca, is on sale for $20 at lasartistas.org/product-page/t-shirt .

Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show features the region’s only juried art competition, now in its 52nd year. More than 100 artists will show and sell their work during the event, including artists participating in the juried art show and students from the UTEP Fine Arts department. Participating artists include Candy Mayer, Hal Marcus, the Titovets, and more.

Featured artist Christin Apodaca designed the logos for this year’s show. Merchandise featuring her designs will be on display and for sale.

Apodaca is an El Paso illustrator and muralist whose black-and-white line drawings weave native plants and the human existence into surreal, dream-like compositions. Her works usually include nopales, yucca and creosote to represent endurance, strength and life. She has created more than 15 murals which can be spotted across El Paso.

Las Artistas Art and Fine Crafts show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E Mills Ave.

Information: lasartistas.org

