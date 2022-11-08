ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8o7H_0j3haHKs00

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Civil rights groups slam Musk’s mass Twitter layoffs, urge companies to pause ads

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company said.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down before trip to NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rockefeller Center will soon look a lot like Christmas; this year’s massive tree was cut down on Thursday. The 82-foot-tall tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck. The Norway Spruce has a lengthy journey ahead. It needs to be taken to New York City from Queensbury, a town about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Female inmate found dead in New Jersey jail cell, officials say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid but she was pronounced dead […]
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
PIX11

Bronx drug raid nets about 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin worth $7 million

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Authorities found drugs hidden in a secret compartment in a coffee table while searching a Bronx apartment Monday night, officials said. Authorities also recovered nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated street value of $7 million that was stashed in the apartment on 3535 Dekalb Ave., prosecutors said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 years after twin babies found dead in Bronx, case remains unsolved

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — For NYPD Bronx Detective Brianna Constantino, the horrific 2-year-old crime scene is still burned into her memory. “The first baby was found here,” Constantino said. “There was a second [baby] found over there, underneath the air conditioning unit.” After naming the full-term twin boys and then providing them with a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. Jermaine Hickson, 42, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after first opening fire on officers responding to gunshots, police said. No NYPD members were injured in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Three Rikers correction officers allegedly faked needing sick leave for months

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three Rikers Island correction officers allegedly fraudulently took sick leave for months during a jail staffing crisis, prosecutors said Thursday.  Collectively, Steven Cange, Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad allegedly fraudulently got more than $380,000 in salary while pretending to be sick, officials said. Cange was on sick leave from March 2021 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island

MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island.  All four congressional districts serving […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Knife-wielding NYC crook puts wheelchair user in chokehold: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Midtown crook put a man who uses a wheelchair in a chokehold, stole his cellphone, then threatened good Samaritans with a knife, police said in a Friday appeal for tips. The shocking mugging unfolded in broad daylight around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fifth Avenue near 57th Street, according to authorities. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy