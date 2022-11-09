Read full article on original website
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
Did You Know That Toph... (part 3) | Wanted Poster | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Did you know that Toph... (part 3) | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Did you know that Toph's wanted poster had more to it than you may have ever known? Besides just telling her she was known only as "The Runaway," neither Aang, Katara, nor Sokka told her what it said... so, we're here to fix that!
Braving the Elements LIVE from London! | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Braving the Elements LIVE from London! | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. It’s Janet and Dante live at London Fan Expo, recorded this summer! Nickelodeon's Braving The Elements hosts rounded up hundreds of Avatar fans for a delightful discussion across the pond. This conversation, led by Janet and Dante featuring some truly fantastic questions from the audience, once again proves how insightful, charming, and enthusiastic the community of ATLA lovers truly is. And find out if Dante got some love of the Fire Nation from our U.K. friends!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 9, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 9, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘SpongeBob’ Movies Get 2025 Release Dates From Paramount
Paramount has announced 2025 release dates for upcoming animated movies about “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.” The untitled “SpongeBob” movie has a May 23, 2025, release date and is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation. The untitled “Avatar: The Last Airbender” movie is coming Oct. 10, 2025, and is produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Paramount Animation and Avatar Studios. Both are getting wide releases. Fans of the Nickelodeon series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — not to be confused with James Cameron’s “Avatar” movies — have been patiently waiting for a big-screen adaptation ever since the formation of Avatar Studios was announced...
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Avatar’s Sigourney Weaver Reveals Why James Cameron Cast Her As A 14-Year-Old In The Way Of Water
Sigourney talks about Avatar: The Way of Water and why director James Cameron cast her as a 14 year old.
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones
Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
Nickelodeon Holiday Programming Guide 2022
7:30 p.m. - The Really Loud House. 11:00 a.m. - Blaze and the Monster Machines (holiday episode) 11:00 a.m. - Blue’s Clues & You! (holiday episode) 11:00 a.m. - Santiago of the Seas (holiday episode) Thursday, December 1. 11:00 a.m. - Face’s Super Snowtacular Holiday Party. Friday, December...
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 112 - "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" | Star Trek: Prodigy | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 112 - "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" | Star Trek: Prodigy | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 12, "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek:...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episode on November 17
Catch a magical brand new episode of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "King Roydas," Roy (Tyler Wladis) wishes that everything he touches turns to gold despite Viv's (Audrey Grace Marshall) objections. When...
🔴 LIVE: Monster High NEW Character Music Videos! | Monster High
🔴 LIVE: Monster High NEW Character Music Videos! | Monster High. Sing along with Clawdeen, Draculaura, Frankie, Cleo and Lagoona to each of their original songs! Get to know the ghouls on deeper level as they sing all about their interests, passions, powers and more!. Watch Monster High on...
Voot Kids to Premiere 'Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts' on November 11
Furfuri Nagar is under attack. Do you think Motu Patlu will be able to save their town? Watch the brand new movie, Motu Patlu & the Terror of Giant Beasts, to find out. Releasing 11th Nov, 48 hrs before TV, only on Voot Kids. Download the app today: https://impact.onelink.me/wvUD/i5b5x7lu. Nickelodeon...
Where To Watch Tyler Perry's Movies And TV Shows Streaming
The best Tyler Perry movies and TV shows include family dramas, sitcoms, and quite a few surprises.
Inside Yellowstone Series 5 | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Inside Yellowstone Series 5 | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. The cast of Yellowstone tell us what to expect from the highly anticipated series 5. It's going to be bloody. Streaming on Paramount+ UK & Ireland, 14th November. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a...
John Wick prequel series gets international streaming home
The Continental will be streaming internationally
These were the most watched horror movies in October, according to Letterboxd users
Horror enthusiasts leaned heavily into nostalgia throughout October to get their scares in, with high-profile franchises the most rewatched during Halloween month. Instead of giving indie horror flicks another geeze, fans went for the likes of Scream, Halloween, and the Hellraiser moves to get them into the spooky mood. Topping the list of most rewatched horror films in October was John Carpenter’s original Halloween, with sequels Halloween (2018), Halloween Ends, and Halloween Kills all in the top ten.
See Blue Like You've Never Seen Her Before | Blue's Big City Adventure | Promo | Paramount+. Get ready to see Blue like you've never seen her before! Stream Blue's Big City Adventure on Paramount+ this November 18! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You!...
