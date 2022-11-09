ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

whdh.com

Resident, nine dogs escape ongoing house fire in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Raynham, officials said Tuesday. In the afternoon at 12:36 p.m. crews responded to a call of a house fire on Center Street, where smoke and flames were visible on the first and second floors. There were no injuries reported....
RAYNHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Little girl dies in Lynn house fire, other residents hospitalized

LYNN, Mass. — A little girl is dead after an early-morning fire that tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. The child's name and age were not immediately released, but the heartbroken father shared a photo of the little girl. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Friends of mother killed in Taunton crash stunned by her sudden death

TAUNTON - The reality of it is just starting to settle in. "She has the most beautiful smile," says longtime friend Lisa Dooley -- who admits she's still struggling to talk about friend Lori Medeiros in the past tense. "For someone who is just so vibrant to be here one moment and then gone the next," she says, "is just inconceivable." It was Monday afternoon, and Medeiros was driving on Kingman Street in Taunton when police say a drug trafficking suspect -- who mistakenly thought he was being chased -- plowed his gray Toyota Highlander into her red Ford Fusion....
TAUNTON, MA
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
Boston

Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach open after an exterior fire

Roast beef fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Don’t worry roast beef fans, Kelly’s iconic Revere Beach location is open for business despite a small outdoor fire. The eatery assured customers on Facebook Tuesday that they are operating with normal hours after news stations reported spotting fire crews at the restaurant during the early hours.
REVERE, MA

