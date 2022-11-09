Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
whdh.com
Emergency crews rescue hunter who got stuck upside down in Sudbury wildlife refuge after tree stand malfunction
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Sudbury raced to the rescue on Thursday to help a hunter whose tree stand malfunctioned, leaving him tangled upside down in the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge, officials said. A dispatcher at the Sudbury Police Department received a 911 call from the hunter,...
whdh.com
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
whdh.com
Resident, nine dogs escape ongoing house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Raynham, officials said Tuesday. In the afternoon at 12:36 p.m. crews responded to a call of a house fire on Center Street, where smoke and flames were visible on the first and second floors. There were no injuries reported....
WMUR.com
Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
Fire Marshal: Lynn fire that claimed the life of three-year-old girl ‘not suspicious’
Although they have been unable to determine the exact cause of the deadly blaze that claimed the life of a three-year-old girl in Lynn Tuesday, it does not appear to be suspicious, according to state and local fire officials. Through heavy investigation from multiple public safety departments and examination of...
3-Alarm Fire Tears Through 2,800-Square-Foot Natick Home (UPDATE)
Multiple crews extinguished a 3-alarm fire at a massive home in Natick, officials said. The fire broke out at 11 Union Street around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, WCVB reports. Footage and images captured heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home, where Natick Fire said the fire begun.
Young girl dies after a massive fire destroys Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — A young girl has died after a massive fire engulfed a Lynn home on Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The child’s name and age were not released pending full family notifications and a formal identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to pile of charred debris
LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters battled a raging blaze that destroyed an auto body shop in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Broadway found flames shooting from the roof of the business as thick smoke consumed the neighborhood. Jesse Muldoon works at this...
WCVB
Little girl dies in Lynn house fire, other residents hospitalized
LYNN, Mass. — A little girl is dead after an early-morning fire that tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. The child's name and age were not immediately released, but the heartbroken father shared a photo of the little girl. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
NECN
Amid Record November Warmth, Dog Rescued From Hot Car in Dedham, Mass.
Hot cars aren't typically a concern in Massachusetts the first week of November, but the region has been seeing record warmth the past few days, with temperatures reaching the high 70s, and police in Dedham say they rescued a dog trapped in a hot car Monday afternoon. Dedham police say...
Friends of mother killed in Taunton crash stunned by her sudden death
TAUNTON - The reality of it is just starting to settle in. "She has the most beautiful smile," says longtime friend Lisa Dooley -- who admits she's still struggling to talk about friend Lori Medeiros in the past tense. "For someone who is just so vibrant to be here one moment and then gone the next," she says, "is just inconceivable." It was Monday afternoon, and Medeiros was driving on Kingman Street in Taunton when police say a drug trafficking suspect -- who mistakenly thought he was being chased -- plowed his gray Toyota Highlander into her red Ford Fusion....
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
capecod.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Jeff Is A Wonderful Older Gentleman (Watch Video)
Jeff is an 8 year old male Pitbull looking for his new home. Jeff is an incredibly good boy, he’s friendly, loves people and while he is playful, he’s also 8 years old and play sessions for him aren’t as intense as in his earlier days – he does love long walks though!
10 adults, 5 children displaced as fire rips through Roslindale home
BOSTON — Fifteen people were displaced from their home after a fire ripped through a multi-family residence in Roslindale Tuesday night. District Chief Eric Vinitsky says they responded to a call for heavy flames in the rear of 3927 Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. The fire had spread through the back of the complex on the second and third floor.
whdh.com
Family, friends mourning after NH crash kills groom, seriously injures bride days before wedding reception
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Days away from their wedding reception, friends and family members of a Saugus couple are heartbroken after the groom was killed and bride was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had already eloped in August, but their wedding...
whdh.com
Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
Medford man held without bail for fatal crash that killed Middleboro mother of two
TAUNTON, Mass. — On Kingman Street in Taunton on Wednesday, the scene of a deadly crash that killed Lori Ann Medeiros, a Middleboro mother of two, Charles Emerson left flowers for a woman he never met. “I’m here to pay respects to the poor lady that got killed here,”...
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach open after an exterior fire
Roast beef fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Don’t worry roast beef fans, Kelly’s iconic Revere Beach location is open for business despite a small outdoor fire. The eatery assured customers on Facebook Tuesday that they are operating with normal hours after news stations reported spotting fire crews at the restaurant during the early hours.
