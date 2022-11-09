Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Californians Vote for Inflation, More Crime, Water Shortages, High Gas Prices, and Abortion
We have the worst inflation in 40 years, the highest crime in decades, a President who can’t remember where he is, an energy crisis, high gas prices and a diesel shortage, the open border, and Republicans couldn’t pull off the red wave they promised. Did Republicans overpromise? If...
californiaglobe.com
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
californiaglobe.com
Effective Dates of California Regulations
We know that, absent bills that take effect immediately, new statutes in California take effective on January 1, following their enactment the previous year. But, when do regulations take effect in this state?. Government Code Section 11343.4, which is part of California’s Administrative Procedure Act (APA), answers this question. This...
californiaglobe.com
Tracking Political Spending by Government Unions
With a rough top-down analysis, it’s easy enough to estimate how much government unions collect and spend every year in California. They have roughly a million members, paying roughly $1,000 per year in dues. That would be one billion dollars per year. They spend about a third of that on politics. That’s equal to over a half billion dollars, every two year election cycle, that these unions can use to influence if not decide the outcome of every contest from the top to the bottom of the ticket.
californiaglobe.com
What Is Exempt Under California’s Administrative Procedure Act?
California’s Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which sets forth the rules that California’s more than 200 agencies, departments, boards, and commissions that adopt regulations must follow, does not apply in all instances. Government Code Section 11340.9 specifies that the APA does not apply to any of the following:. An...
californiaglobe.com
A Few Unique Aspects of California Legislation
For those involved in the California legislative process, they may be familiar with several unique provisions of California legislation. Some of the main ones to be familiar with include the following:. Urgency Clause Statements – When an urgency clause is in a bill, there must be a statement explaining the...
californiaglobe.com
California Globe (Early) Election Night Results
The Globe will keep an updated tally of races across the state. Many races are not expected to be called tonight because of how close many are and because of the high number of mail-in ballots that could turn a race later on. The early results are tallied mail-in ballots,...
californiaglobe.com
Electing California’s Assembly Speaker
With the convening of a new 2-year California Legislative Session, the Senate and Assembly will organize their respective houses and elect their leaders on December 5 when the 2023-24 Legislative Session officially begins. This article briefly reviews the applicable constitutional, statutory, and house rules, with a focus on the Assembly leadership.
Comments / 0