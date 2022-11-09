ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

dcnewsnow.com

Initiative 82 Gets Approval of DC Voters

People in D.C. voted in favor of Initiative 82 which is intended to increase the pay of tipped workers.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Silver Spring

The Montgomery County Department of Police said they had a report of shooting early in the morning on Nov. 9, 2022. When they got to the area, they found someone dead on Colony Road near Northampton Drive.
SILVER SPRING, MD

