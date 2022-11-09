ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slaton, TX

KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters pass $200M road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Incumbent Greg Abbott won a third term as Texas governor. Lubbock voters passed the $200 million street bond proposal. WBNA Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony. The U.S. is working to secure Griner’s release after a court sentenced her...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Post voting to go wet

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol. Post’s Proposition A will allow the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hope the proposal will make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. Get updates on election...
POST, TX
KCBD

Plainview votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview voters approved the sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. The City of Lubbock voted on the same proposal two years ago. It was approved, allowing citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against any entity performing and aiding an abortion procedure. The results:. For: 2,423. Against: 1,076.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

Jason Corley reelected as Lubbock County Commissioner

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The race for Lubbock County Commissioner came to a head tonight, with Jason Corley on top. Commissioner Corley faced democratic challenger, Juan Gatica. Corley has been an advocate for cutting government spending. Since 2016, Corley has been giving up pay raises to volunteer fire departments...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Co. citizens vote on $200 million bond for city improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in the city of Lubbock have lined up at the polls to cast their ballots. Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of improved roads. The proposal include 17 different road projects. It also allows...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock’s $200 million road bond passes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s $200 million road bond proposition has been passed. Voters in the city of Lubbock lined up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Post to stay dry

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Voting has concluded and Post will stay dry. The City of Post was voting on whether to go wet. Proposition A would have allowed the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hoped the proposal would make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. The...
POST, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Elks Lodge to host fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - We ask the community to join together in support of Tiny, a remarkable man who has dedicated his life as a first repsonder saving lives across the South Plains as a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter since 1953. His dedication, compassion and loyalty for the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LISD community outreach forum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD, with help from the City of Lubbock Municipal Court and the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, will be hosting a Lubbock Community Outreach forum at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this Wednesday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The forum will feature...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

KCBD Investigates: Texas Juvenile Justice Department reports 71% turnover rate putting strain on county resources

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is in turmoil, according to the latest report on the agency. Right now, there is a waitlist to get into those state facilities. That means violent juvenile offenders are sitting at county detention centers, including the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, until they can be transferred.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Do Not Let Old People Decide Your Future

Yes, I want you to vote, no matter your party affiliation. Let's break this down, yes, after switching parties many times decade after decade, I'm pretty entrenched in my views. Does that matter for this discussion? Not really, but I thought I'd put it out there in the interest of clarity.
LUBBOCK, TX
koxe.com

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Salvation Army kicks off ‘Do the Ring Thing’ campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its upcoming Red Kettle Campaign. The Do the Ring Thing campaign is a push to get people involved and sign up to ring the bells this holiday season. If you’re interested in volunteering visit https://registertoring.com/
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Xcel Energy repairs to interrupt service in Amherst

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Xcel Energy will upgrade and reroute the electricity transmission line that supplies power to Amherst on Saturday, resulting in a power outage to 368 customers within the city limits between 8 a.m. and noon. Xcel Energy is notifying customers ahead of time through an...
AMHERST, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Community Outreach Forum focuses on substance abuse prevention

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-time law enforcement officer and instructor for substance abuse prevention was in the Hub City Wednesday evening for the Lubbock Community Outreach Forum. Officer Jermaine Galloway spoke at the forum hosted by the City of Lubbock Municipal Court, the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and...
LUBBOCK, TX

