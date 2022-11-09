PULLMAN -- Longtime Oregon-area sportswriter John Canzano shared a remarkable piece about how fate resulted in a life being saved at Washington State's game against Utah two weeks ago in Martin Stadium. In Canzano's story, he details how WSU fan Rob Martin was in a suite and suddenly became unresponsive. And how nurse Andrea Perry, who has been battling colon cancer, jumped at the sign and resuscitated Martin, saving his life.

