Kelly Graves hopes to have freshman Kennedy Basham back for Pac-12 play
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves is hopeful freshman center Kennedy Basham will be back by January following a knee injury suffered in Monday's season-opener. “It’s her knee. It’s going to be a few weeks — several weeks actually. We’re hopeful she’s going to be back by the time we get going in Pac-12 play," Graves said.
Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class
Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
Trenton Bourguet on ASU's success transitioning to an uptempo offense
Arizona State's quarterback Trenton Bourguet speaks on how the team has adapted to playing uptempo and the positives that have come from this change.
Kelly Graves breaks down trio of 2023 women's basketball signees
Oregon announced the signing of three prep basketball recruits during the start of the winter signing period on Wednesday. The school received signed letters of intent from guard Sofia Bell (Portland, Ore.), wing Sammie Wagner (San Antonio, Tex.) and forward Sarah Rambus (Flint, Mich.). All three are four-star prospects inside...
UCLA Football Gears Up For Home Matchup With Faltering Arizona
The Wildcats will come to the Rose Bowl having won just two of their last 28 games versus Power Five opponents like the Bruins.
NAU vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins college basketball game Thursday?
The Arizona State Sun Devils host the NAU Lumberjacks in a college basketball game on Thursday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks (Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks). ...
Kain Medrano on "Coaching" When Injured, Missed Tackles, AZ's Offense and More
Linebacker Kain Medrano talked about, when he was injured, how he contributed on the sideline, how the linebackers are trying to improve on the missed-tackle issue against ASU, and more.
WATCH: Chance Gray pleased with debut and excited for upcoming games
Oregon freshman Chance Gray spoke with media following Wednesday's basketball practice. She scored 14 points in her collegiate debut on Monday in the team's 100-57 win over Northwestern. Gray spoke about how her first college minutes felt and what the upcoming games with Seattle on Saturday and Southern on Monday...
USC's Jordan Addison expected to return vs. Colorado on Friday
USC football fans received good news on Thursday: star wide receiver Jordan Addison is expected to play against Colorado. Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season as the nation's best receiver, missed the Trojans' wins over Arizona and Cal with an unspecified lower body injury. He ...
John Canzano's remarkable story of a life saved at WSU's Martin Stadium
PULLMAN -- Longtime Oregon-area sportswriter John Canzano shared a remarkable piece about how fate resulted in a life being saved at Washington State's game against Utah two weeks ago in Martin Stadium. In Canzano's story, he details how WSU fan Rob Martin was in a suite and suddenly became unresponsive. And how nurse Andrea Perry, who has been battling colon cancer, jumped at the sign and resuscitated Martin, saving his life.
UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon
UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies answered questions about his transfer from Oregon, his expanding role in the defense, getting in a slight altercation during the ASU game, and what he sees from Arizona's offense.
Arizona baseball signs 13 to 2023 class
Arizona Baseball head coach Chip Hale today announced the Wildcats 2023 signing class, consisting of 13 exceptional players from the high school and college ranks. The 2023 signing class — which features eight pitchers, five position players, and three community college additions — is expected to join the Wildcats in Tucson next August.
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 11: UCLA Holding Strong at No. 2
The entire conference is waiting for the premier UCLA-USC and Oregon-Utah matchups on Nov. 19.
Pac-12 football game predictions for Week 11
Zac Neel 5-1, 56-15 Patrick Conn 5-1, 55-16 This week’s slate shouldn’t be too difficult to predict, although we saw both USC and UCLA struggle last week against lesser opponents, so who knows what happens this week with everybody’s eyes looking forward to the Nov. 19 Utah-Oregon and UCLA-USC matchups.
