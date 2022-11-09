ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Kelly Graves hopes to have freshman Kennedy Basham back for Pac-12 play

Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves is hopeful freshman center Kennedy Basham will be back by January following a knee injury suffered in Monday's season-opener. “It’s her knee. It’s going to be a few weeks — several weeks actually. We’re hopeful she’s going to be back by the time we get going in Pac-12 play," Graves said.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class

Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Kelly Graves breaks down trio of 2023 women's basketball signees

Oregon announced the signing of three prep basketball recruits during the start of the winter signing period on Wednesday. The school received signed letters of intent from guard Sofia Bell (Portland, Ore.), wing Sammie Wagner (San Antonio, Tex.) and forward Sarah Rambus (Flint, Mich.). All three are four-star prospects inside...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

John Canzano's remarkable story of a life saved at WSU's Martin Stadium

PULLMAN -- Longtime Oregon-area sportswriter John Canzano shared a remarkable piece about how fate resulted in a life being saved at Washington State's game against Utah two weeks ago in Martin Stadium. In Canzano's story, he details how WSU fan Rob Martin was in a suite and suddenly became unresponsive. And how nurse Andrea Perry, who has been battling colon cancer, jumped at the sign and resuscitated Martin, saving his life.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Arizona baseball signs 13 to 2023 class

Arizona Baseball head coach Chip Hale today announced the Wildcats 2023 signing class, consisting of 13 exceptional players from the high school and college ranks. The 2023 signing class — which features eight pitchers, five position players, and three community college additions — is expected to join the Wildcats in Tucson next August.
ARIZONA STATE

