Destin, FL

TheDailyBeast

Jeff Cook, Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies After Lengthy Parkinson’s Battle

Jeff Cook, the country music legend who co-founded the band Alabama, died Monday after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 73. A representative from the band confirmed his death to The Tennessean on Tuesday, adding that Cook died surrounded by family members at his beachside home in Destin, Florida.Along with cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, Alabama changed the face of country music in the 1970s and ‘80s, and sold more than 80 million albums.The group amassed more than 40 No. 1 hits, including “She and I,” “Mountain Music” and “Tennessee River.” Cook was Alabama’s lead guitarist for...
DESTIN, FL
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Boot

Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
CALIFORNIA STATE

