Jeff Cook, the country music legend who co-founded the band Alabama, died Monday after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 73. A representative from the band confirmed his death to The Tennessean on Tuesday, adding that Cook died surrounded by family members at his beachside home in Destin, Florida.Along with cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, Alabama changed the face of country music in the 1970s and ‘80s, and sold more than 80 million albums.The group amassed more than 40 No. 1 hits, including “She and I,” “Mountain Music” and “Tennessee River.” Cook was Alabama’s lead guitarist for...

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO