Athens, GA

CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To TCU's Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff Committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday. Fans in Forth Worth should be happy to know that their team sits in the top four with three weeks to go in the regular season. The playoff spots as of today are occupied by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan...
FORT WORTH, TX
SFGate

WESTERN MICHIGAN 99, GOSHEN COLLEGE 62

Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ramirez 5-12, C.Wright 1-2, Miller 1-2, G.Johnson 1-3, MacLagan 1-4, Hackman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bibby, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 12 (G.Johnson 3, Hackman 3, C.Wright 2, Bibby, K.Johnson, MacLagan, Simfukwe). Steals: 6 (Simfukwe 3, G.Johnson, Miller,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair explains why Georgia jumped ahead of No. 2 Ohio State

The latest CFP rankings came out on Tuesday night. 2 B1G teams were ranked in the top 4. The top 4 teams were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. There was a question posed to CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan about if there was any consideration if Ohio State was looked at being the No. 1 team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
SFGate

Wake Forest 57, East Carolina 46

EAST CAROLINA (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.250, FT .448. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (McNeal 1-4, Hearp 1-1, Smith 1-1, Joyner 0-4, Rose 0-5, Dennis 0-1, Moseley 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Chambers 1, Joyner 1, McNeal 1, Adams 1) Turnovers: 13 (Joyner 3, Hearp 3,...
GREENVILLE, NC
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener. Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

No. 25 Texas Tech 78, Texas Southern 54

TEXAS TECH (2-0) Batcho 3-6 1-2 7, Obanor 6-8 0-0 13, Harmon 3-6 6-8 12, Isaacs 1-8 3-4 6, Tyson 6-11 1-1 13, Walton 1-3 2-2 5, Allen 2-4 0-1 4, Fisher 3-6 0-0 7, D.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Washington 1-2 2-2 4, Jennings 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-61 17-22 78.
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

TENNESSEE TECH 82, TENNESSEE WESLEYAN 48

Percentages: FG .281, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (West 2-3, Tyler 2-5, Burrows 1-1, Billingsley 1-2, Mayberry 0-1, Ndambi 0-1, Pride 0-1, Callahan 0-2, Hardrick 0-2, Montgomery 0-2, Patterson 0-2, Rozier 0-2, Webb 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ndambi 2, Mayberry, Pride, Rozier, Webb).
COOKEVILLE, TN
SFGate

Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 95

Percentages: FG .386, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Maxey 2-6, House Jr. 1-1, Tucker 1-2, Melton 1-3, Niang 1-7, Milton 0-1, Thybulle 0-1, Reed 0-2, Embiid 0-3, Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Embiid, House Jr., Niang, Reed, Tucker). Turnovers: 17 (Embiid 7, Melton...
SFGate

NEBRASKA 75, OMAHA 61

Percentages: FG .414, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Marshall 3-7, Jungers 2-3, Osburn 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Sutton 0-1, F.Fidler 0-2, White 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (F.Fidler, Osburn). Turnovers: 16 (F.Fidler 3, Marshall 3, White 3, Jungers 2, Osburn 2, Brougham, Glover, Sutton). Steals:...
LINCOLN, NE
SFGate

Towson 67, UMass 55

UMASS (1-1) Martin 0-6 2-3 2, Leveque 4-6 0-0 8, Fernandes 1-6 0-0 3, Luis 0-10 3-6 3, Weeks 0-4 0-0 0, Kante 5-6 3-3 13, Cross 5-9 1-2 13, Dominguez 2-3 2-2 6, Diggins 2-6 0-2 4, K.Thompson 1-2 1-4 3. Totals 20-58 12-22 55. Halftime_Towson 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Towson...
SFGate

Carolina 7, Edmonton 2

First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 9 (Aho, Teravainen), 19:40. Second Period_2, Carolina, Burns 3 (Teravainen, Necas), 5:58 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Hyman 7 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 7:25 (pp). 4, Carolina, Svechnikov 10 (Necas), 10:24. 5, Carolina, Staal 2 (Martinook, Slavin), 19:59. Third Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 15 (Kulak, Barrie), 7:26. 7, Carolina, Martinook 3...

