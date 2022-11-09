ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
247Sports

Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel

When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees

Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
ramblinwreck.com

Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men's Basketball

THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
wvlt.tv

Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
WATE

Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
