Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
atozsports.com
There’s one big positive for the Tennessee Vols after falling to No. 5 in CFP rankings
The Tennessee Vols have some work to do if they’re going to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Tennessee slipped to No.5 in the rankings this week due to their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens this past weekend. The Vols...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel
When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
ramblinwreck.com
Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men's Basketball
THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
wvlt.tv
Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
wvlt.tv
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning, host of the 2022 Country Music Awards, brought on a special guest at the awards show Monday night. Zeb Ross, part of the viral JCreekCloggers, took to the stage to perform while “Rocky Top” (Manning’s self-proclaimed favorite country music song) played.
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
WATE
Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
