KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
KSNB Local4
Steele earns re-election as Grand Island mayor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - During mayor Roger Steele’s first term, Grand Island saw plenty of economic growth, with a variety of companies bringing their operations to town. Now, with a second term in front of him, Steele says he intends to continue pushing Grand Island forward. “We have...
KSNB Local4
Council considers blight study for Conestoga Mall area
The CDHD in Grand Island is helping people know the risk factors of diabetes, and how to help prevent and manage the disease. The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative. The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person...
KSNB Local4
Railside Christmas tree placed in downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Island, as the Christmas tree that will be decorated and lit up for the holiday season was placed in Railside Plaza today. This year’s tree was donated by Kirk and Tanya Hansen, from...
Daily Beast
31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say
In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants. Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is...
KSNB Local4
Provisional ballots could influence Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some provisional ballots might change the unofficial result in one G.I. school board race. Only 27 votes separate write-in candidate Amanda Wilson (1,983) and board incumbent Terry Brown (1,956) for the second Ward A seat on the school board. Hall County Election commissioner Tracy Overstreet...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court celebrates its first graduation
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - After more than a year of hard work, David Noe reached a milestone on Wednesday. But his accomplishment wasn’t just a personal breakthrough, it was a landmark achievement in the region. The Buffalo County resident became the first person to graduate from the Central Nebraska...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island cancer center offers radiation therapy
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Radiation therapy is now available at another cancer center in Grand Island. Mary Lanning Healthcare Tuesday announced that with a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator, the Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island is now able to provide radiation therapy on-site. Dr. Randy Duckert is the radiation oncologist...
KSNB Local4
Write-in candidates leading Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If the results of Tuesday’s election hold up, more than half of the Grand Island school board will be replaced. Two write-in candidates backed by a political action committee critical of Grand Island Public Schools were leading vote-getters in one of the district’s school board races.
KSNB Local4
Mid-America Washout attempts to get conditional permit from Hall County
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative. The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
KSNB Local4
Chaperone-backed Hank McFarland wins GI School Board seat in Ward B
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A wave of new faces is coming to Grand Island Public Schools, and the first of many faces includes Hank McFarland. The Grand Island banker won the Ward B race Tuesday night over challenger Tim Mayfield. As of nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday, McFarland had more than doubled Mayfield’s vote total, earning him 67% of the vote.
KSNB Local4
Verification on Hall County ballots coming next week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It will be next week before provisional ballots impacting a Grand Island school board race are determined to be valid. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said 67 provisional ballots came from a precinct affecting Ward A of the Grand Island school district. There are many legitimate reasons for a provisional ballot, but before it can be counted it has to be verified. That process can take hours or days.
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board
KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet. He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3. Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday,...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Central Catholic awards diploma to WWII veteran
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic handed over a high school diploma on Thursday to a World War Two veteran. The State of Nebraska started ‘Operation Recognition’ to award vets with an honorary diploma since most WWII veterans didn’t graduate from high school. Veteran...
