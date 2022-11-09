ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Steele earns re-election as Grand Island mayor

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - During mayor Roger Steele’s first term, Grand Island saw plenty of economic growth, with a variety of companies bringing their operations to town. Now, with a second term in front of him, Steele says he intends to continue pushing Grand Island forward. “We have...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Council considers blight study for Conestoga Mall area

The CDHD in Grand Island is helping people know the risk factors of diabetes, and how to help prevent and manage the disease. The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative. The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Railside Christmas tree placed in downtown Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Island, as the Christmas tree that will be decorated and lit up for the holiday season was placed in Railside Plaza today. This year’s tree was donated by Kirk and Tanya Hansen, from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Provisional ballots could influence Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some provisional ballots might change the unofficial result in one G.I. school board race. Only 27 votes separate write-in candidate Amanda Wilson (1,983) and board incumbent Terry Brown (1,956) for the second Ward A seat on the school board. Hall County Election commissioner Tracy Overstreet...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney

KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island cancer center offers radiation therapy

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Radiation therapy is now available at another cancer center in Grand Island. Mary Lanning Healthcare Tuesday announced that with a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator, the Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island is now able to provide radiation therapy on-site. Dr. Randy Duckert is the radiation oncologist...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Write-in candidates leading Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If the results of Tuesday’s election hold up, more than half of the Grand Island school board will be replaced. Two write-in candidates backed by a political action committee critical of Grand Island Public Schools were leading vote-getters in one of the district’s school board races.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska

WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
GUIDE ROCK, NE
KSNB Local4

Chaperone-backed Hank McFarland wins GI School Board seat in Ward B

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A wave of new faces is coming to Grand Island Public Schools, and the first of many faces includes Hank McFarland. The Grand Island banker won the Ward B race Tuesday night over challenger Tim Mayfield. As of nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday, McFarland had more than doubled Mayfield’s vote total, earning him 67% of the vote.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Verification on Hall County ballots coming next week

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It will be next week before provisional ballots impacting a Grand Island school board race are determined to be valid. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said 67 provisional ballots came from a precinct affecting Ward A of the Grand Island school district. There are many legitimate reasons for a provisional ballot, but before it can be counted it has to be verified. That process can take hours or days.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board

KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet. He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3. Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Central Catholic awards diploma to WWII veteran

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic handed over a high school diploma on Thursday to a World War Two veteran. The State of Nebraska started ‘Operation Recognition’ to award vets with an honorary diploma since most WWII veterans didn’t graduate from high school. Veteran...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

