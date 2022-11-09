GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It will be next week before provisional ballots impacting a Grand Island school board race are determined to be valid. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said 67 provisional ballots came from a precinct affecting Ward A of the Grand Island school district. There are many legitimate reasons for a provisional ballot, but before it can be counted it has to be verified. That process can take hours or days.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO