Lubbock, TX

KCBD

House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7. At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.
DENVER CITY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

2022 Midterm Election Results

The Amarillo Pioneer is proud to report election results for local races in Amarillo and Lubbock, as well as all statewide races. Results should begin coming when polls close at 7:00 pm on November 8th. You can also view our livestream for local Amarillo races, as well as the race for governor.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Four Hub City artists inducted into West Texas Walk of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four artist were honored for their contributions to West Texas and their accomplishments beyond on Thursday. Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix, Amanda Shires, and Bess Hubbard will have their names on the wall at 18th and Crickets Avenue for years to come. Shires graduated from Lubbock High...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

Lubbock man, 26, found guilty of using fraud to fund his lavish lifestyle

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man accused of defrauding at least 50 victims to fund his lavish lifestyle pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Wednesday.J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty to two charges of wire fraud on Nov. 9, 2022. He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.According to plea documents, Bryant admitted that between 2020 and 2021, he scammed at least 50 victims by booking luxury items and services and manipulating payment platforms to appear as if his payments were forthcoming.Bryant knew that the payment platforms would immediately send a notice to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
LUBBOCK, TX

