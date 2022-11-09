Echoing Tomlin, TJ Watt ‘very optimistic’ of playing Sunday

McKEESPORT, PA (93.7 The Fan) – TJ Watt did nothing to squash the optimism Mike Tomlin mentioned hours earlier about his potential return Sunday.

“I feel very optimistic as well,” Watt said after talking to the McKeesport HS football team. “I’m going to practice this week and see how it goes.”

That was almost a courtesy comment as if not to jinx it or go beyond what Tomlin said.

Watt has practiced for over a week and seemed on the verge of playing last week in returning from a pec and knee injury. It seemed like it was one of those if it were a playoff game, he would have played against the Eagles.

“It sucks, sitting on the sidelines watching, hearing the calls through the headset,” Watt said Tuesday. “Not being able to have a true input and make a difference on the game. It’s tough being such a big competitor.”

Another sign Watt is likely to return, TJ has invited a number of his high school buddies to the game. Unlikely Watt would invite his old teammates to watch him stand on the sidelines, where, as he said, it sucks.