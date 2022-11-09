ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

When are House and Senate leadership elections?

The unexpected midterm results have shaken up House and Senate leadership elections on both sides of the aisle. Democrats fended off a feared red wave and held onto control of the Senate, while the GOP is likely to secure a slim majority in the House, though even that’s not guaranteed with a number of races still too close to call.
TEXAS STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rep. Andy Biggs may challenge for GOP leadership post, according to media reports

Rep. Andy Biggs is reportedly considering challenging for the House Republican leadership post this week. The move would lay bare the deep division with the GOP after the party’s underwhelming results in the midterm elections. Biggs, R-Ariz., could not be immediately reached for comment about a leadership bid, which was first reported by...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy