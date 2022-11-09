ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Riley Children’s Hospital celebrates 1 year of newborn care at maternity tower

By Luther Johnson
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday brought a first birthday to Riley Children’s Hospital, and not for a patient.

The medical center celebrated one year of the Riley Maternity Tower, which has centralized all inpatient childbirth and newborn care offered at three downtown Indiana University Health hospitals.

Since opening on November 7, 2021, there have been 3,338 babies delivered at the tower. That number includes 64 sets of twins, 3 sets of triplets and even 1 set of quintuplets.

Pictures of the celebration from Riley Children’s Health.

The tower consists of four floors devoted to the care of infants and mothers at every stage of pregnancy.

Patient feedback was also used when it came to designing the rooms of the maternity tower.

