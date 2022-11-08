ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Jen Ahearn-Koch, Debbie Trice win Sarasota City Commission at-large seats

By Anne Snabes
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

Incumbent Jen Ahearn-Koch and Rosemary District leader Debbie Trice have been elected to the two at-large seats up for election on the Sarasota City Commission.

Community activist Dan Lobeck finished in third place.

Election Results: See live election results in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Election News: See the latest coverage of today's election in Sarasota-Manatee

The results mean that the commission will be majority female again, as three of five commissioners are women.

Ahearn-Koch had the highest percentage of the vote in the election – 40.9%. Trice had 31.1% of the vote, and Lobeck 28.1%.

Trice said she's excited about the win.

"I'm also quite thrilled because so many people have called to congratulate me," she said.

Trice added that when she was making a purchase at Walgreens Tuesday, the checkout clerk whispered to her, "I voted for you."

Ahearn-Koch said she's relieved that the election is over. She has been balancing her City Commission responsibilities, campaign work and her job as a marketing consultant. She can now remove the campaign from her list of responsibilities.

"It feels good," she said about the win, "and I feel like I'm going to be able to focus a lot more on the commission."

The candidates

The three candidates differed more in their style and demeanor than on political issues. All said they want the city to scale back its use of administrative review, which is when city staff, not the City Commission, approves development projects. All three candidates also expressed concerns about the Sarasota Performing Arts Center proposal.

City Commission: Ahearn-Koch, Lobeck and Trice to face off in Sarasota City Commission at-large race

Voter guide: Everything you need to know about local and statewide elections

Ahearn-Koch, the incumbent, was elected to the commission in 2017. She previously served on the city of Sarasota’s Planning Board and was a founding member of STOP, a controlled-growth advocacy group in the city.

As a commissioner, Ahearn-Koch has often voted against proposed zoning changes or comprehensive plan amendments that have drawn significant opposition from members of the public.

She also served as mayor from November 2019 to November 2020 – which included the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the city declared a public health emergency, enacted a mask mandate and took other measures to try to keep residents safe.

Ahearn-Koch has concerns about a set of proposals recently approved by the City Commission that are intended to incentivize affordable housing. One aspect of the city's plan that she opposes is allowing, in some instances, staff approval of projects that contain affordable housing.

The city will now be creating zoning text amendments for the plan. Ahearn-Koch said she's hoping that through that process, "perhaps we can try to make it the best it can be for our future and for our citizens." She would like inclusionary zoning to be incorporated in the amendments.

Ahearn-Koch said the city will continue to face challenges relating to growth.

"I'm really hoping that this commission will be a collaborative and very civil commission, and I think we can work together to do the very best we can for our citizens and represent them well and try to manage the growth as it keeps coming, and coming towards us," she said.

Trice, has lived in Sarasota since 1997. A former marketing and management professional, she has spent her time in Sarasota serving the local community. She was a member of the Sarasota County Charter Review Board from 2006 to 2010 and was president of the Rosemary District Association from 2020 to 2022.

Trice said in a candidate interview that the most pressing issue facing the city is housing for people “across the board.” She says the city needs more housing for low- to moderate-income working families.

"In order to make that happen in a constructive way, we've got to get the residents of the city and the city government and the developers all working together in a cooperative way," Trice said Tuesday night.

She noted that she has reached out to developers who are interested in building low- to moderate-income housing and has made inroads with the city's neighborhood associations.

Lobeck disappointed in loss

Lobeck, has been a controlled-growth advocate in Sarasota County for many years. He is also an attorney, whose law firm primarily represents condominium and homeowner associations.

At City Commission meetings, Lobeck often speaks assertively about public interest issues. He has criticized, for example, a proposed partnership agreement between the city and the Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation. The two entities are planning to build a performing arts center along the Sarasota bayfront.

In a Wednesday interview, Lobeck said he is disappointed.

"I was looking forward to serving and actually had conversations with commissioners and staff in preparation of that and thought I had something to offer," he said.

Lobeck said he wishes Trice well and will be among those watching her decisions "anxiously" and hoping she "sides with the public interest."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Jen Ahearn-Koch, Debbie Trice win Sarasota City Commission at-large seats

Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

