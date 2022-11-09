Read full article on original website
Prop A passes in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote
Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
Missouri Election Results: Looking forward at new measures in Missouri, and Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There weren't many surprises on the Missouri side of the state line on Election Day. Most polling predicted Missouri's senate seat remaining red, and that voters would see green on Amendment 3. Here's how some of the races and ballot issues in Missouri performed:. Missouri...
Issues with bent ballots cause problems for a limited number of voters in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Several voters in Wyandotte County, Kansas, reported having issues with their ballot during Tuesday's election. KMBC 9 spoke with Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Mike Abbott about the issue, which he says has been resolved. It’s believed three precincts were affected. No delays in delivering results...
Northeast Kansas City Election Results
This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
Johnson County election results: Board of County Commissioners
Becky Fast, Janeé Hanzlick and Michael Ashcraft will all retain their seats on the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.
Election Results Kansas City: Derek Schmidt concedes KS Gov race to Laura Kelly
Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.
McCandless defeats Huff in Independence City Council race
Bridget McCandless defeated Mike Huff in the special election race for Independence City Councilmember At-large.
At least 6 Jackson County legislators will be replaced on Election Day
Jackson County will have at least six new faces on the county legislature, influencing everything from public health to future stadium deals.
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police
Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
See unofficial final results of Nov. 8 election in Johnson County
The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results for the Nov. 8 midterm election. But remember: The results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of...
Harrisonville man charged in Olathe bank robbery
A man from Harrisonville, Missouri, is charged with robbing an Olathe, Kansas, bank, and attempting to rob a second branch Monday.
Platte County prosecutor finds police used reasonable force in May shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd found that reasonable force was used by law enforcement officers when they shot and killed a Kansas City, Kansas, man wanted for murder on May 3 after he led police on a high-speed chase across the metro. Zahnd issued...
Fire damages former Hickman Mills elementary school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Wednesday night caused some damage at a former Hickman Mills elementary school in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kanas City Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department and crews with the Raytown Fire District responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. at the now closed Symington Elementary School located off Ruskin […]
KCMO voters make their largest investment ever in affordable housing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri voters made the largest investment in affordable housing ever on Tuesday night. Voters successfully passed Question 2, which called for $50 million in bonds toward the Housing Trust Fund, creating affordable housing in neighborhoods of need. It’s an issue the city has...
Johnson County considers $1M investment for affordable housing in Gardner
Next week the BOCC will consider allocating $1million to support an affordable housing project in Gardner.
Kansas City expands extreme weather plan as temperatures drop
Kansas City's council expands the community's extreme weather plan that helps shelter the houseless when the temperatures drop below freezing.
