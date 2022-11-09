ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Prop A passes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — Voters who cast their Clay County ballots this election cycle said they want to see lower commercial property surtax rates by approving Proposition A at the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 8. Based on uncertified election results from Clay County Election Board, Prop A passed with 56%, or 46,902 votes, in favor to 37,478 votes, or 44%, against the measure.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote

Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northeastnews.net

Northeast Kansas City Election Results

This page will be updated as election results are updated by City, County and State election offices. The polls closed at 7 p.m. Following are the unofficial election results. The election results will not be come official until they are certified by the various election boards. Update: As of 8:30...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police

Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

See unofficial final results of Nov. 8 election in Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results for the Nov. 8 midterm election. But remember: The results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Fire damages former Hickman Mills elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Wednesday night caused some damage at a former Hickman Mills elementary school in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kanas City Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department and crews with the Raytown Fire District responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. at the now closed Symington Elementary School located off Ruskin […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCMO voters make their largest investment ever in affordable housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri voters made the largest investment in affordable housing ever on Tuesday night. Voters successfully passed Question 2, which called for $50 million in bonds toward the Housing Trust Fund, creating affordable housing in neighborhoods of need. It’s an issue the city has...
KANSAS CITY, MO

