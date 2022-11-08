ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Stokes wins North Port District 5 seat; voters favor Price Boulevard bonds

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

NORTH PORT – In a contest between two Gran Paradiso residents with vastly differing views of whether the city of North Port should contract its city limits, Philip Stokes edged Victor Dobrin for the District 5 seat on the North Port City Commission.

Stokes won 50.8% of the unofficial vote total across the district's 12 precincts.

“I really think that the defining issues were what I said all along, a financial guy vs. someone who didn’t have a financial background and the issue of someone who wanted to unite the city and one who wanted to divide it,” Stokes said.

About 65.7% of city voters were in favor of issuing up to $80 million in bonds to widen 2.75 miles of Price Boulevard between Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards, with the money repaid through proceeds form the 1% sales tax, which was approved for renewal on a countywide vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzHbQ_0j3hYxOQ00

City voters were equally adamant in their opposition to a change in the city charter that would have ended a provision that requires the mayor to sign intergovernmental contracts and the city manager to sign all other contracts only after approval by the City Commission – regardless of value. More than 61% of voters opposed that measure, which would have also allowed the city manager to sign all contracts – including those with other governments – removing the mayor from the process.

The District 5 winner will become the only new face on the five-member City Commission, since Pete Emrich was awarded a second term in District 4 in August, after nobody filed to oppose him.

Both Dobrin and Stokes are conservatives, with the most obvious difference between the two candidates being their thoughts on the petition for de-annexation filed by the West Villagers for Responsible Government.

“It’s important to hold the city together,” Stokes said. “We don’t need to sell off pieces, we don’t need to allow portions of our city to be de-annexed because we’re North Port United.”

Dobrin, an early architect of the West Villagers movement, attempted on the campaign trail to explain to voters that the de-annexation effort was based on dissatisfaction with the way city officials were choosing to spend money, while his candidacy reflected a desire to change things within the system.

Stokes received early backing from incumbent District 5 City Commissioner Jill Luke who was termed out.

Though North Port city commissioners must live in the districts they represent, the election is citywide.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Stokes wins North Port District 5 seat; voters favor Price Boulevard bonds

