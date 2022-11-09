ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pKqS_0j3hYsyn00

(NEXSTAR) — Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning. Which party will end up with a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate for the next two years will come down to a few key undecided races.

Live updates: 2022 midterm election results

Here’s a breakdown of numbers so far, as called by the Associated Press.

U.S. Senate races

Going into Election Night, Democrats were at a disadvantage: while Republicans only needed to flip one seat to take control, Democrats needed to hold on to 50 seats to keep control. Thirty-six Democratic seats and 29 Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Early Wednesday morning, four Senate races – in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia – were still undecided. Republicans need to win three of the four races to take control of the Senate, while Democrats only need to win two (as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote).

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly had a slim lead over Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. However, mail-in votes in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, were still being counted and those results weren’t expected until Wednesday night, county officials said.

In Nevada , Republican Adam Laxalt led over incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez as of 3 a.m. local time. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson was beating challenger Mandela Barnes by less than one percentage point in the Wisconsin race as of 5 a.m., and that race also remained too close to call.

The race in Georgia, between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, looked primed for a December runoff. If neither candidate wins more than 50% of the vote (thanks to votes for a third-party candidate), they will square off again on Dec. 6. The Associated Press had not called the race as of 6:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race was called late Tuesday night. Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. The race was among the most-watched Senate races in the country due to the unlikely candidacy of Oz, who hosted a popular daytime TV show until earlier this year.

One of the earliest called races was out of South Carolina, where Sen. Tim Scott (R), won re-election, beating his Democratic challenger State Rep. Krystle Matthews. Other early calls include victories for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Peter Welch (D-VT).

Former presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) both won re-election.

John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz

In Vermont, Democrat Peter Welch has won the election to U.S. Senate. He defeated a little-known Republican challenger, Gerald Malloy, for the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber.

Other early Senate race calls included Katie Britt (R-AL); Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT); Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

U.S. House races

Going into Election Night, Democrats controlled the House with 220 seats to the 212 occupied by Republicans. Three seats were completely empty going into Nov. 8. In total, 435 seats will be decided by voters.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told supporters early Wednesday morning he believed his party would take the House, but several key races remained to be called.

“When you wake up tomorrow, we will be in the majority, and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority,” McCarthy said. He would become Speaker, replacing Pelosi, if Republicans win the House majority.

In battleground Virginia, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot, defeated Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria , a former Navy commander who had touted her work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But elsewhere, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger prevailed over Trump-backed Yesli Vega in a suburban Virginia district Republicans hoped to flip. And Democrats held House seats in Rhode Island, Ohio, Kansas and New Hampshire that Republicans wanted, and they flipped some, including a suburban Illinois district from Republicans.

A surprise potential upset came in Colorado, where incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert lagged behind Democratic opponent Adam Frisch with about 77% of ballots counted as of 11:20 p.m. local time. While the race had not been called just yet, the possibility of a Boebert defeat was one of the night’s sole shockers.

Lauren Boebert trails Adam Frisch in 3rd District race

One of the early calls was for Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, who has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene won re-elected to the U.S. House in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Meanwhile, other U.S. House victories include Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Austin Scott (R-GA) and Neal Dunn (R-Florida).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo shortly before 9 p.m. ET. Sisolak […]
NEVADA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout

Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state.  The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Here’s where the Alaska House and Senate races stand

The final results of the 2022 midterm elections have been trickling in over the past several days, but no winner has been declared yet in either major race in Alaska — and won’t be for some time. Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system means determining a winner often takes longer than in most other states. Voters in this system […]
ALASKA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Did the polls get it wrong again?

The Democrats’ surprisingly strong showing in the midterm elections has raised a familiar question: Did the pollsters get it wrong again? Heading into Nov. 8, polls from across the industry gave Republicans the clear edge in battleground races, as well as on the generic ballot. The data bolstered the belief among pundits that a red […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

GOP candidate who reportedly misrepresented military service says House Republicans ‘left the campaign to die’

J.R. Majewski, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, said on Friday that Republican establishment leaders are to blame for the party’s performance in the midterm elections this year, not former President Trump.  Majewski said in a post in the right-wing media outlet The National Pulse that House Republicans abandoned him and “left the […]
OHIO STATE
KLST/KSAN

GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire

Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole.  For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
INDIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Democrat blame game erupts over New York midterm losses

Democratic finger-pointing in New York has begun after Republicans managed to score some notable wins in the blue stronghold. Although the GOP fell short of ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Republicans successfully toppled Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, and flipped several other Democratic toss-up races in the […]
NEW YORK STATE
KLST/KSAN

Midterm results dispel Hispanic rightward shift

Hispanic voters largely stuck to historical partisan trends in 2022, despite a narrative of a rightward shift among Latinos that could propel a Republican wave election. Democrats largely outperformed Republicans in heavily Hispanic districts around the country, with the exception of Florida, a state that for decades was a GOP Hispanic stronghold. The partisan split […]
COLORADO STATE
KLST/KSAN

Five lessons from the midterm exit polls

The dust is beginning to settle from the 2022 midterm elections, with Democrats holding the Senate and control of the House soon to be decided for sure. As the results sink in, questions about what drove those results grow sharper. Some of the answers can be found in the exit polls. Here are five big […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter

Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy