ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Pachota wins race for Venice mayor and Howard wins City Council Seat 5

By Earle Kimel
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago

VENICE – Incumbent Venice City Council member Nick Pachota beat Frankie Abbruzzino to become the next mayor of Venice, winning about 58% of the vote in Tuesday's election.

The post he won is technically Seat 7 on the council.

In the race for Seat 5 between two political newcomers, Rick Howard finished with about 51% of the vote to defeat Ron Smith, who finished with 49%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpYhI_0j3hYr6400

The winners will join Rachel Frank, who was unopposed in her bid to win a three-year term in Seat 6, and Dick Longo, who was unopposed in his bid for the one remaining year in Seat 2 . The newcomers will comprise the board with current council members Jim Boldt, Mitzie Fielder and Helen Moore.

Election Results: See live election results in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Election News: See the latest coverage of today's election in Sarasota-Manatee

Pachota, who completed a three-year term in Seat 5, announced his bid for mayor in January. Incumbent Ron Feinsod waited until just before the mid-August filing deadline to reveal he would not seek a second term.

“It’s overwhelming,” Pachota said of his victory. “After announcing back in January and to have come this long in an election it’s overwhelming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSRRY_0j3hYr6400

“What’s the most touching is the support I’ve received from so many members of the community.

‘“I’ve kept it positive. I'm just so humbled to have so many people supporting me.”

Still only 39, Pachota became a grandfather on Monday and became the second youngest mayor ever elected in the city of Venice. The first city mayor, Edward Worthington was 40, while the sixth mayor, Frank Raeburn, was 29 when he took office.

Abbruzzino – who has multiple businesses, including medical billing and real estate, is best known for his Suncoast News and Scoop website and Facebook pages. He was making his third bid to become mayor. In the first one he lost a maverick campaign against incumbent John Holic.

The second one was a messy three-way race that included Feinsod and former council member Bob Daniels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5ejN_0j3hYr6400

Pachota – whose family owns the Venice Pier Group, which operates Sharky’s on the Pier and Fins at Sharky’s, as well as Siesta Beach Eats and Snook Haven – has spent time on the campaign trail explaining the City Council’s reasoning behind approval of the latest rewrite of the city’s land development codes

That rewrite included controversial sections on height in the downtown corridor that helped spur the formation of a citizen's group, Venice Unites, now conducting a petition drive to repeal the entire document.

Pachota has expressed an interest in finding an amicable solution. He said one of the biggest things he would like to do is resolve the animosity raised by the passage of those regulations.

He called it a good document but said, “the citizens want us to tweak it and clean it and I think we can do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDRFi_0j3hYr6400

Howard said of his win in Seat 5, “It boils down to the voters and the candidates that they believe in that are going to do the right things for the city and the right things for the residents.”

One message that resonated with him from the campaign trail was concern about taxes.

“When I'm walking, knocking on doors, that’s one of the top issues I’m hearing from everybody,” he added. “Sarasota County, they reduced their millage rate slightly and Venice has not and I hear this all the time.”

Howard also recalled conversations he had with an 82-year-old Venice resident who worries about how long she’ll be able to live in the city, as her rent continues to increase.

“I think we need to address what it costs to live in the city of Venice and that;’s going to be one of my first priorities – that we are being very attentive to every dollar, every tax dollar that’s being spent, to make sure that we make Venice affordable,” he added.

Though the seven-member board is non-partisan, the Seat 5 race was marred by party politics as the Republican Party of Sarasota County unleashed a barrage of attack mailers and texts against Smith, a Democrat.

On the campaign trail, both candidates praised the virtues of Venice neighborhoods though Smith added a twist of calling out influential developer Pat Neal of Neal Communities, who Smith said tried to talk him into dropping out of the race and pledged to heavily back his opponent.

Florida First Initiative, a Tallahassee-based PAC chaired by William S. Jones – who has been linked to Neal in previous PAC endeavors – did send out mailers favoring both Howard and Pachota.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Pachota wins race for Venice mayor and Howard wins City Council Seat 5

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

City gives final approval to Aventon Sarasota in the face of legal opposition

Sue us now or sue use later. Or hopefully neither. That was the warning Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier voiced to city commissioners Monday before they gave second-reading approval of the rezoning and site plan of Aventon Companies’ proposed 372-unit apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club. On...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

GOP Fight is Never Over

Tuesday’s massive victories for Republicans in Sarasota County and Florida show that Florida has become a rock-solid red state, and that Sarasota County is a foundation of that success. During his visit to Sarasota Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis said thanked local party leaders for working hard to really make...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers

Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Republicans hold Sarasota County Commission seats

Sarasota, Manatee county general election results 2022. Republican candidates held their party’s Sarasota County Commission seats in a pair of races contested against Democrats in single-member voting districts on Tuesday night. In the closest race, Mark Smith edged former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins by about 1.5 percentage points with...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey

The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Where to Get Great Ramen in Sarasota

After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. A far cry from instant Maruchan (which I argue has a rightful place as a pantry staple), homemade ramen feels like a hug, warming you from within with bouncy noodles, soft-boiled eggs, tender meat and aromatics that swim in a savory broth often made from pork bones. And while great ramen isn’t brand new to Sarasota, for years, there were few places in the area that offered it. Thanks to a number of new restaurants and older restaurants with new offerings, however, that’s changing. After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. No longer a trend, ramen is here to stay.
SARASOTA, FL
westorlandonews.com

$10M Stunning Beach House on Gulf of Mexico Set for Auction

DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. Known to locals as “The Pirate House or the Cactus House,” this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking

After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
MIAMI, FL
Beach Beacon

A look at the Pinellas County election results

Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy